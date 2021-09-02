Basketball

“Lot of trash talking on court, but nobody ever said sh*t to Kobe Bryant”: Kenyon Martin explains why defenders would hate playing against The Black Mamba

“Lot of trash talking on court, but nobody ever said sh*t to Kobe Bryant”: Kenyon Martin explains why defenders would hate playing against The Black Mamba
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
“Not like we’re going to have unprotected s*x with Magic Johnson”: When Charles Barkley put the Lakers legend’s HIV contraction into perspective with a wild statement
Next Article
"It is important respect is always there"– Lewis Hamilton wants George Russell to respect harmony in Mercedes
Latest NBA News
“Lot of trash talking on court, but nobody ever said sh*t to Kobe Bryant”: Kenyon Martin explains why defenders would hate playing against The Black Mamba
“Lot of trash talking on court, but nobody ever said sh*t to Kobe Bryant”: Kenyon Martin explains why defenders would hate playing against The Black Mamba

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin reveals why the toughest of tough defenders would hate playing…