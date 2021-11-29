“Stephen Curry has become one of the best defenders we have on the team”: Draymond Green lauds the Warriors MVP for his progress on the defensive end of the floor

After Stephen Curry recorded 6 steals against the Clippers, Draymond Green dished out some huge compliments to the GSW MVP for the strides he has made on the defensive end.

Stephen Curry has been absolutely sensational to start this 2021-2022 campaign. While the 2-time MVP has been leading the Warriors to a league-best 18-2 record, he has also been an early favorite for the MVP honors, averaging 28.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Steph has now been an offensive maestro for the past several years. However, his most impressive improvements have been on the defensive end of the floor. Calling The Baby-Faced Assassin a good defender half a decade back would be considered ridiculous. But, terming Curry’s defense good, this season, will be a massive understatement.

Known for having a deep offensive arsenal, Chef Curry has been one of the elite defenders this season. With a defensive rating of 99.2, the sharpshooter is one of the huge reasons why GSW is the best defensive team in the entire association.

Draymond Green compliments Stephen Curry for improving on the defensive end

On Sunday, Stephen Curry had yet another incredible performance. Putting up 33 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, SC30 led his team to defeat the Clippers 105-90, to grab their 7th consecutive win. His 6 steals was what stood out the most in the stat sheet.

And talking about his impact on the defensive end, former DPOY Draymond Green had some huge compliments for Curry’s improvements on the defensive end. During the postgame interview, Green said:

“No one talks about Steph’s defense. The one thing that has been constant forever is his effort. He’s never not giving effort on that side of the ball. I think he used to reach a lot… You just see him continue to take steps. Now? He’s one of the best defenders we have on our team now. It’s beautiful to watch. When he’s giving the type of effort that he gives on that side of the floor, everyone else has to follow.”

Steph transforming into this two-way superstar is one of the biggest factors behind Golden State’s success.