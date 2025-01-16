‘If I Give You $25 Million You’re Not Gonna Have No Help’: Shaquille O’Neal Compares Jimmy Butler-Saga To Conversation With Pat Riley

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most prominent figures in the basketball community to weigh in on the ongoing Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga. As a former player for the South Florida franchise, O’Neal brings valuable insights into the situation. To shed light on what might have transpired during this controversy, the four-time NBA champion shared details of a conversation he had with Pat Riley.

In a recent episode of his ‘Big’ podcast, Shaquille O’Neal shared a pivotal conversation with “The Godfather,” Pat Riley, regarding his contract negotiations. After multiple championship victories, O’Neal believed he deserved a $25 million/year deal for four years.

However, Riley explained that by adjusting the terms to $20 million/year for five years, the team could afford to bring in key role players to improve the roster. Having a desire to win more championships, O’Neal didn’t hesitate to accept the reduced offer.

“When I was there, I won a championship. I was due some money and he called me in office and he said ‘listen big fellow, if I give you 25 (million dollars) you’re not gonna have no help… However, I can give you 20 (million dollars) for five (years) and I can bring in James Posey, I can bring in White Chocolate, I can bring in your archrival Alonzo Mourning, I can bring in your friend GP’. We had that conversation and I wanted to be remembered as a guy that could win so I said ‘you know what I appreciate the respect I’ll take the less money’,” Shaq recollected.

Things worked out for O’Neal in Miami. While him and Riley ended things on a sour note as they nearly got into a physical altercation, both kept their word when it came to getting each other what they wanted. Shaq got himself and Riley a championship and Riley got the ‘Big Aristotle’ $100 million through his contract.

O’Neal’s story highlights Riley’s ability to balance satisfying his players and making the right decision for the team. He suggests that a similar approach might have worked for Butler had the two chatted.

“I don’t know if they had that conversation,” Shaq said.

The lack of communication between Butler and Riley for several months likely played a significant role in the ongoing disagreements.

Butler and Riley didn’t communicate with each other for months

Pat Riley is known for finding ways to support his players, but Jimmy Butler’s behavior suggested he might not want to continue his journey with the Miami Heat. This impression originated from Butler’s lack of effort to maintain communication with the team’s management.

After months of silence between the two sides, Riley finally called Butler into his office on January 1 to address concerns about his work ethic and commitment to the team.

“There was no communication—no texts, no phone calls, no face-to-face meetings—until January 1, when the Heat brought Jimmy into the office. At that meeting, they questioned his effort, suggesting they didn’t think he was giving his all. From the end of last season until that point, there had been no communication between Jimmy and the team,” NBA insider, Chris Haynes, said.

Butler implied he’s lost joy playing for the Heat. His actions have showcased he isn’t all too interested in rejoining the team either despite having fruitful connections with multiple players on the squad. Hence, Riles and the front office may not be wrong in wanting to part ways with a player whose attitude could negatively impact team chemistry if he were to return to NBA hardwood for them.