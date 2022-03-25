“If I was Elon Musk, I’d have 266 billion USD”: Shannon Sharpe hilariously dissects hypothetical Michael Jordan vs LeBron James stat

Shannon Sharpe promptly burns down Twitter account attempting to get Michael Jordan a leg up on LeBron James in the GOAT argument

My name is Tonoy Sengupta, and I’m starting to get sick of the GOAT argument between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

At this point, who cares who’s better? … apart from those that believe that the player will kiss them goodnight every night if they battle hard enough.

Frankly, fans of the NBA need to realize that the two players are from two completely different eras, with different styles, different achievements, and just overall different careers. But, that thought process isn’t really a fun one, is it?

Nope, instead, you have fans constantly trying to get their guy over the hump, in any way possible, Even if that way depends on completely meaningless hypotheticals that make absolutely no sense. And while you may think that perhaps I’m getting far too annoyed about this, it seems that Shannon Sharpe couldn’t agree more with me.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shannon Sharpe gives hilarious rebuttal to stupid hypothetical about LeBron James’s and Michael Jordan’s careers

Before we start here, Legion Hoops is a very respectable Twitter account. They usually post some really good NBA-related content, and hence, are a pretty popular page within the NBA community.

But… well, they recently did this. And I have to say, it’s a pretty darn stupid post in my opinion.

If Michael Jordan played the same amount of games as LeBron, and kept his same averages on the Bulls, he’d have 41K points. (via @FadeawayWorld) https://t.co/rhjgFP93bi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 25, 2022

If Michael Jordan did what LeBron James did, then blah, bleh, bleeh, blooh!

Really?

That could just be the stupidest thing I’ve ever read on Twitter. And I only wish I could even begin to explain how much that says. And it seems that Shannon Sharpe is of the exact same opinion.

Here is how he responded to the tweet.

IF* Shannon Sharpe had as many shares in Tesla as Elon Musk, he’d have 266 billion dollars https://t.co/RP1WD7R4N7 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 25, 2022

Thank you, Shannon Sharpe. May the Lord bless you with a long, prosperous life.

