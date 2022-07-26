Basketball

“If I’m the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay”: Kenny Smith addresses Nets superstar duo as generational talents

"If I'm the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay": Kenny Smith addresses Nets superstar duo as generational talents
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Stephen Curry – the only players to win 65+ games in 3 different seasons
Next Article
Rockets 7-foot legend, Hakeem Olajuwon is the only player with 5 seasons of 6-plus Blocks+Steals, the rest of the NBA has a combined TWO
NBA Latest Post
Rockets 7-foot legend, Hakeem Olajuwon is the only player with 5 seasons of 6-plus Blocks+Steals, the rest of the NBA has a combined TWO
Rockets 7-foot legend, Hakeem Olajuwon is the only player with 5 seasons of 6-plus Blocks+Steals, the rest of the NBA has a combined TWO

Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the rarest breeds of players who in most matchups in…