“If I’m the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay”: Kenny Smith addresses Nets superstar duo as generational talents

NBA veteran and TNT analyst Kenny Smith addresses the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn, expressing his apprehension against a trade.

Touted to be one of the greatest teams assembled, the Brooklyn Nets, failed even before they got started. During the summer of 2019, the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stemmed hopes to usher in a new era of basketball at the Barclays Center, aiming to build a culture.

The arrival of James Harden amid the 2020-21 season saw the emergence of one of the greatest offensive teams to assemble in American sports. Undoubtedly, the Nets became instant favorites to win the chip. However, controversies, injuries, and reported rifts plagued the team regularly.

Despite the semi-finals exit in the 2021 playoffs, the Nets were favorites to win it all in the 2021-22 season. Nonetheless, Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy was the beginning of the end, causing the ouster of Harden midseason, with the last nail in the coffin, being swept 4-0 in the 2022 playoffs.

Following the sweep suffered at the hands of the Celtics, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shocked everyone with their trade requests. Amid the Nets front office engaging in talks with many teams, former NBA player Kenny Smith shed light on the situation.

“Light some candles, bring some nice food, bring some roses, and they’re staying”: Kenny Smith on the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn.

Currently, in crisis mode, the Nets are taking their time to get the best deal off KD and Irving. It’s a sad situation for hoop fans in Brooklyn, who hoped to usher in a new era of basketball. As teams line up to make their pitches to Nets GM Sean Marks and co, Kenny Smith feels otherwise.

According to the Inside the NBA analyst, the Nets front office should not trade generational talents like Durant and Irving. The two-time Rockets champion believes there’s still hope.

“If I’m the Brooklyn Nets, we’re gonna go over there, light some candles, bring some good food, bring some roses, and they’re staying. No, I’m not trading them. Those are generational players, you can’t just get them.”

Smith, who was present for a Summer League game, added.

“How many Kevin Durant’s did you see tonight in the Summer League? zero, How many Kyrie did you out there? zero. I’m, bringing roses, flowers, chocolates, and we’re gonna stay.”

When prodded further on if KD was the best player to be on the trade market, The Jet cited examples of Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Well, Smith does make a point, given there are only a handful of players skilled like Durant and Irving in the league. Nevertheless, talent can never be an excuse for insubordination. Thus it’s a tough call to take for the Nets.

