“If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return full strength, the Clippers will be THE TEAM in the West!”: Skip Bayless issues a HOT TAKE for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless backs the Los Angeles Clippers to win the West, if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard get healthy

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in game tonight. With the 8th seed on the line, the Pelicans and the Clippers fought tooth and nail. In the end, it was the Pelicans that soared higher, and are now headed to the playoffs.

Paul George, after scoring a team-high 34 points in the first play-in game, was unavailable tonight. He was ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Kawhi Leonard has still not made his way back to the court since his ACL injury suffered in the 2nd round series last playoffs.

Also Read: “Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with your kids not LeBron James.”: Ty Lue receives heaps of praise from LBJ

Despite not having their stars for a major part of the season, the Clippers held their own, and did an excellent job this season. Skip Bayless saw the same, and has already issued a take for the Clippers in the season to come.

“Paul George and Kawhi Leonard would make the Clippers unstoppable!”: Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Clippers had a rough start to the season, but Paul George slowly stabilized the ship for them. However, he got injured near Christmas, and they once again had to figure everything out on their own.

The front office made some good moves, got in Normal Powell and Robert Covington. Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and Nicolas Batum had already been doing well for the team by that point. With these additions, they made for a very scrappy team that wasn’t afraid of any opponent. We saw the same being highlighted tonight, as they overcame an initial deficit to give the Pelicans a run for their money.

Skip Bayless believes that next season, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back in the roster, they would become the team to beat in the West.

If Kawhi and Paul George are back full strength next year, the Clippers will be the team to beat in the West. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 16, 2022

Also Read: “Kawhi Leonard got to be one of most statistically weird players ever!”: The Klaw’s most mind-boggling stat regarding his Finals MVPs and triple-doubles stumps NBA fans

Skip isn’t wrong. Even without their two stars, the Clippers have been excellent. Imagine adding them back to the lineup? The Clippers would be excellent.