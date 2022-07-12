Shaquille O’Neal’s $1.7 million yacht was mocked by fan with “name it free throw, you wouldn’t sink it!”

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal once asked fans for suggestions on his boat’s name, getting a priceless one in response

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the funny man. And of course, he is quite the rich guy as well. Traits that mix stupendously well together.

As far as the hilarious aspects of him go, we usually see them during the NBA season, while he is on air, on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’. However, that isn’t the only place where we can receive some hallowed Shaq content.

The Big Diesel has been one for social media since a few years removed from its very inception. But, since his retirement from the NBA, it’s like his part-time job is to have as much fun as humanely possible with fans on social media. And we have to say, we really don’t hate it one bit.

In one such situation, when Shaq first bought his $1.7 million yacht, he asked fans online for suggestions on a potential name. And well, let’s just say, the back and forth it sparked, has remained legendary to this very day.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “LeBron James had a 27/7/7 before signing a $90 million deal”: ‘The King’ would actually post his NBA career average before being drafted

Fan suggested Shaquille O’Neal name his yacht ‘free-throw’ for a magnificent reason

Shaquille O’Neal may have been one of the greatest players of all time, but it sure wasn’t because of his shooting stroke.

The man shot a career free throw percentage of just 52.7%. Heck, the man was so bad at it, there was a whole famous tac-tic based around fouling him, known as the Hack-a-Shaq.

Why do we say all this? Well, it is because you’re going to need that information to understand this legendary interaction we have given to you, right below.

This Shaq and NBA fan exchange is still legendary 😂 pic.twitter.com/S3Q8qZE1Yo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 12, 2022

Shaq’s response? Well, here is what he replied on Facebook.

“That was funny I saw that while I was on the coast of Greece.”

You need a steak to go along with all that salt, Shaq?

There may be countless amounts of celebrity interactions with fans online now. But, we doubt any of them can even hold a candle to this one.

Also Read: “I don’t plan to play with my son, like LeBron James with Bronny!” : Carmelo Anthony shockingly reveals won’t emulate Lakers and Sierra Canyon stars