“If LeBron James Got One Leg”: Draymond Green Asserts Cleveland Should Bring Back LBJ Under Any Condition

LeBron James’ future has been one of the biggest talking points this season. Some believe he is ready to hang up his boots, while others feel he has one more season left in him. He has not hinted at retirement, of course. But does that mean he will continue with the Lakers? Maybe not. Dave McMenamin’s recent report that the Cavaliers want LeBron back has reignited the rumor mill.

Draymond Green, on his podcast, recently addressed the situation and opined that Cleveland should get James on their team at any cost. It would be a happy reunion between the two parties, whether the team succeeds on the court or not.

James is from Akron, near the city of Cleveland. The Cavaliers were the team that drafted him in 2003, and in 2016, LeBron helped them win a championship. He is a hero in the city, and it would make perfect sense for him to ride off into the sunset in the colors of the team he first represented in the NBA. Green feels it makes sense from a sporting, business, and emotional point of view.

“They may still feel like Bron can help guide these young guys,” Green said. “Because it’s been a bit of a rough year this year, coming off from the year that they had last year. They may probably thing, let Bron come back here. The East is not as hard as the West, Bron can help this young guys over.”

The East is certainly not as star-studded as the West, but the Cavs, who finished #1 last season, are 29-20 this season and 5th in the standings and don’t look like real contenders. That’s something they want to change in 26/27.

That said, Green thinks that even if the Cavs don’t achieve anything this season, James’ return would make for a great idea.

“They could be thinking, ‘Ah, this young group that we thought just ain’t it. We might as well honor Bron and bring him back in. We know what he does for the economy, for the city of Cleveland. And all of the business that goes on around the city’,” Green stated.

The Warriors legend continued, “One thing is for certain. I don’t care if LeBron James got one leg. The Cleveland Cavaliers should, would, and could, and better always be willing to have him come back there… because it’s so much bigger than basketball. “

James is 41 years old and isn’t the same player that won the Cavs a Championship in 2016. But he’s still averaging 22 points per game and shooting 50% from the field. Couple that with his legendary status, and he’d be an asset to the team for certain.