“If LeBron James Got the Same Calls as SGA…”: 7x Champ Claims Lakers Superstar Not Winning MVP Would Be a “Vital Mistake”

Even in year 22, LeBron James is still somehow drawing MVP chants. The King has put together another excellent season, but most don’t view him as a legitimate candidate to take home the award. However, Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry explained why he’s all in on supporting LeBron to win his fifth MVP.

Advertisement

James hasn’t won MVP since his final season with the Miami Heat in 2013-14, but Horry believes it would be a vital mistake not to crown the King this year. His statistics may not jump off the page the same way they did in years past, but LeBron is still an All-NBA talent, leading the current two-seed in the Western Conference.

Horry’s main argument centered around the lack of calls James receives around the rim.

As one of the strongest and most physically dominant talents in the association, defenders often get away with fouls that slip by the refs’ eyes. If James got a whistle similar to MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the race would be viewed differently. Or at least that’s what Big Shot Bob feels.

“If LeBron James got the same calls as SGA, he would be averaging 30+ points a game, and it’d be no question who’s MVP,” Horry said. SGA ranks second in the league with 8.8 free throw attempts per game, second to only Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, LeBron ranks just 27th with 4.5, so the former Laker makes a valid point.

“If LeBron James got the same calls as SGA, he would be averaging 30+ points a game and it'd be no question who's MVP. … The league, you’re making a vital mistake if you give that to someone other than him as of right now.” – Robert Horry on the MVP (h/t @LakersDailyCom ) pic.twitter.com/jEnEVgGSVL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 4, 2025

Conversations about LeBron’s timeless dominance have been reignited lately as the future Hall of Famer continues to play inspired basketball alongside Luka Doncic. In just a handful of games together, the Lakers’ star duo has already grown much more comfortable on the court and has powered L.A. to an elite offense.

LeBron James is on the brink of another legendary milestone

It’s been over two years since LBJ passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but the King has proven he’s not done breaking – or setting – records just yet.

James will have the opportunity to set another incredible milestone in the Lakers’ next contest against New Orleans.

Ending his last game with 49,999 career points, regular and postseason combined, James can become the first player in NBA history to score 50k points. Already the league leader in games played, LeBron had more chances than most to put up points in the playoffs thanks to his eight-straight NBA Finals appearances.

It was once considered a longshot for LeBron to produce long enough to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but he accomplished that feat with time to spare. Now, LBJ is attempting to set his records that no one will be able to break in the foreseeable future.