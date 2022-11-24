Shaquille O’Neal, Who Is Worth $400 Million, Reveals the “Secret” of His Shaq-Isms

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is known for a variety of reasons. The most dominant basketball player of all time, a comedian, an actor, an artist, and so on and so forth.

The four-time NBA champion rose to worldwide fame for his phenomenal basketball skills in the early 1990s. Once he made his NBA debut, his beguiling character became quite the catch.

That enabled him to diversify his horizons into the entertainment world. Similarly, he also ensured that his financial stability, following his playing career would remain intact, through smart investments.

While ‘Diesel’ is known for a great many things, one aspect of his that he does stealthily well is the management of his finance, which he imparts from his wisdom.

Shaquille O’Neal divulges where he gets his intellect from!

The former NBA ‘MVP’ since his retirement in 2011, has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, gandering the attention of millions through his appearances on famed TV shows.

On one such appearance, the Los Angeles Lakers great revealed where he obtains his wisdom and knowledge about subjects. The 50-year-old stated-

“You really wanna know? Quote books. (‘So it’s not even original?’) )I like to take the quotes and shaq’en em up.”

It shouldn’t be surprising that the basketball legend has responded in such a manner, given that the American has a reputation that precedes him for being a comedian.

Never change, Shaq!

Shaquille O’Neal and his empire!

Although O’Neal provides these facetious responses when he is asked questions regarding himself. There is no denying his brilliance has led to him amassing an enormous amount of wealth.

His net worth is estimated to be about $400 Million. It has ranged from his diverse portfolio, wherein he has considerably sunk his money into various industries such as sporting conglomerates, real Estate, fast food chains, carwashes, and so on and so forth.

He is an incredible example for the students of tomorrow in professional sports. An example in how to set themselves up for life after your retirement.

