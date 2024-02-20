“If Luka Doncic Gets P*ssed in Dallas…”: Nikola Jokic Subtly Sets Foundation for Superstar Pairing in Denver

The bromance between the European counterparts Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic has become a sight to behold in the NBA over time. The chemistry between the duo often reaches a new high around the All-Star weekend with the recent event being no exception. During the media day, the Denver Nuggets talisman added elevation to this dynamic while setting the foundation for a superstar pairing in Colorado.

Upon answering a question related to a potential union with the Slovenian, the 2x MVP mentioned, “It’s possible”. Following that, the 29-year-old shed light on the chances while highlighting his loyalty to his current franchise. “I don’t want to leave Denver, I like it there and it’s a great organization,” the 2023 champion stated.

Thereafter, the Serbian discussed the only probable scenario for teaming up with the 24-year-old in the NBA. “If Luka [Doncic] gets p***ed off in Dallas [Mavericks], he can come,” the 6x All-Star publicly declared.

Despite being the reigning champions, the center wholeheartedly believed that the inclusion of the 2019 ROTY would enhance the team’s quality. Given Jamal Murray’s position in the starting roster and his chemistry with the rest of the squad, it will surely be difficult for the team to fit in another ball handler. Averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 assists so far this season, Murray seems to understand the role of the triple-double machine Nikola Jokic. Further, he provides a proper balance of great shooting, averaging 40.1% from behind the arc, and decent ball handling.

However, Joker’s remarks openly displayed his admiration and respect for the point guard’s gameplay. Yet, there remains only one possible combination as Jokic elaborated on his stance for the future.

A glimpse into the possible linkup between Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic

Evolving as the face of their respective franchises, Jokic and Doncic have become leading figures in the NBA. Averaging 26.1 points, 12 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, per game, the Joker is the current favorite to win the MVP award. Interestingly, Doncic remains 4th on the list with a stat line of 34.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, per game.

In terms of playing style, they both could complement each other they share several similarities. With impeccable visions, the European superstars have established their position as elite passers while arising as constant threats as scorers. While sharing a court, the 6ft 7″ guard could facilitate the plays from the backcourt with the 6ft 11″ aiding him from the paint.

Therefore, their combination possesses a high chance of success. After all, the duo has often been witnessed sharing a close bond off the court, especially during the All-Star breaks. Several such instances occurred in the previous weekend as the Europeans goofed around each other during the practice.

With the 2023 Finals MVP now putting forward the proposition of an NBA union, the anticipation rises over the possibility. Yet, just as Jokic, Doncic has always displayed an impressive loyalty towards the Dallas Mavericks. So, in the end, the fantasy might never become fruitful but the unexpected nature of the league continues to make its followers wonder.