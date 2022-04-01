“Kevin Durant if you’re man enough don’t flop”: Joel Embiid takes a shot at the Nets superstar addressing their recent altercation at Philly

Sixers big man Joel Embiid makes a startling revelation about his recent altercation with Kevin Durant.

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant are two of the most competitive superstars in the NBA today. The two big men are arch-rival on the court and often indulge in trash talking. Nonetheless, both Embiid and Durant share mutual respect, indicating healthy competition.

The Sixers and the Nets locked horns four times this season, with KD and co having a 3-1 lead. It’s rare to see two bigs share such an intense rivalry in the current era, making great entertainment for hoop fans, who get to see two of the most skilled big men at loggerheads.

There was a lot of buzz around their recent meeting at Philadelphia, courtesy of Ben Simmons. The former ROTY had a bitter breakup with his former team Sixers, forcing himself out and landing on the Nets in a blockbuster trade.

Though Simmons wasn’t playing, it was his first appearance in Philly post the last year’s playoffs. However, Embiid’s and KD’s on-court clash became the talking point.

Joel Embiid calls out Kevin Durant for flopping against him.

During a recent appearance on the JJ Redick Podcast, Embiid addressed his rivalry with KD, talking about their recent clash in Philly, with the Nets superstar getting the W over them. The two All-Stars got into an argument when Embiid was trying to make a basket, with Durant guarding him.

KD and Embiid going at it

KD took a fall that looked like a flop, earning Embiid a trip to the free-throw line. While reacting to the above clip, The Process called out Durant for allegedly flopping.

“We talk about flopping, I felt like this was a flop,” said Embiid. “If you’re man enough, if you get hit, don’t flop. Stay up.”

Nonetheless, Embiid didn’t hesitate to give the two-time champion his flowers, calling Durant one of the most skilled players. The Cameroon native stated that if there was one person on the court who could do all things better than him, it was KD.

The mutual admiration society extends to Durant too, who has Embiid for the MVP this season. Thus it is great to see the two big men share a healthy competitive spirit for the game. With the playoff right around the corner, a series between the Sixers and Nets would mean box office and high television ratings.

Thus one hopes both the teams have a fully healthy roster if they meet in the upcoming postseason.