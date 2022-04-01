Basketball

“Kevin Durant if you’re man enough don’t flop”: Joel Embiid takes a shot at the Nets superstar addressing their recent altercation at Philly

"Kevin Durant if you're man enough don't flop": Joel Embiid takes a shot at the Nets superstar addressing their recent altercation at Philly
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"We can't draft you Kobe Bryant! People will think we're a joke!": When Lakers legend laughed at Clippers on live television for passing on him
Next Article
"Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook, who is the franchise GOAT for the OKC Thunder?": NBA Reddit opens up a debate club as the Slim Reaper asks for his own jersey retirement
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant if you're man enough don't flop": Joel Embiid takes a shot at the Nets superstar addressing their recent altercation at Philly
“Kevin Durant if you’re man enough don’t flop”: Joel Embiid takes a shot at the Nets superstar addressing their recent altercation at Philly

Sixers big man Joel Embiid makes a startling revelation about his recent altercation with Kevin…