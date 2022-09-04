“If Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs!”: Bill Clinton was ecstatic about the Bulls’ legend’s return

Bill Clinton involved Michael Jordan in his drop of unemployment rate statement after the Bulls legend unretired

Michael Jordan is the biggest name in basketball. He is more famous than any team or player in the history of the sport. In fact, his fame once rivaled that of the biggest superstars and world leaders. His popularity wasn’t without reason. It wasn’t baseless. Jordan earned every bit of it. He changed the game of basketball and turned it into a global phenomenon.

Without his help, it’s hard to believe NBA could have risen to such great heights in such a short span of time. After his first three-peat, a burned-out Jordan bid adieu to basketball and left the league. Only after one year of hiatus, the legend began preparations for a spectacular return.

Bill Clinton found this to be the perfect opportunity for name-dropping MJ.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant gave LeBron James’ $30M teammate ‘key to life’ by saying “Keep all your eggs in one basket and then buy some more”

Bill Clinton counted Michael Jordan amongst jobs created after he became the president

In 1993, Michael Jordan decided to retire from NBA. Here he was, a 30-year-old who had found the secret to greatness. He was the biggest sports celebrity in the world with no signs of physical deterioration. Yet, he decided to quit.

There were a lot of reasons for Jordan’s decisions. But the obvious one was his father’s tragic murder. James Jordan, who was extremely close to his son, went to play a game of golf on July 23, 1993. While returning, a tired James stopped the car for a nap.

However, a car jack attempt by two teenagers resulted in his brutal murder. This event left a deep impact on Michael. He was left broken as anyone would be.

Even in his grief, the constant scrutiny of the media was too overwhelming for him and he decided to retire. He went on to play baseball in the minor leagues and did fairly well.

But nothing could keep him away from basketball. So, after just a year in retirement, MJ decided to head back. That is when then POTUS Clinton decided to take advantage of Jordan’s expected return to the league.

Clinton: “As of today, the economy has produced 6.1 million jobs since I became president, and, if Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs.”

“As of today, the economy has produced 6.1 million jobs since I became president, and, if Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs.”

– Bill Clinton 🇺🇸 on the return of Michael Jordan to the Chicago Bulls#POTUS 🏀 https://t.co/A3NRdtp7mp — Presidential Wisdom (@PrezWisdom) July 5, 2022

Clinton had a complicated term as the president. Regardless of his presidency, he was a big NBA fan and an even bigger supporter of Jordan.

In fact, the two often played golf together and bonded over their love for swinging clubs. So it’s only natural for the former POTUS to have brought up MJ’s name in anticipation of his return.

Also Read: Kevin Durant honours his Aunt Pearl every single year – This season is no different with the KD 15 sneaker line