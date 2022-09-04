Basketball

“If Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs!”: Bill Clinton was ecstatic about the Bulls’ legend’s return

"If Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs!": Bill Clinton was ecstatic about the Bulls' legend's return
Adit Pujari

Previous Article
Deshaun Watson accuser warned QB's $3 million girlfriend to stay away from the predator who defiled her life
Next Article
India vs Pakistan OTT platform: How to watch IND vs PAK match free on which channel?
NBA Latest Post
"If Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs!": Bill Clinton was ecstatic about the Bulls' legend's return
“If Michael Jordan goes back to the Bulls, it will be 6,100,001 new jobs!”: Bill Clinton was ecstatic about the Bulls’ legend’s return

Bill Clinton involved Michael Jordan in his drop of unemployment rate statement after the Bulls…