“Lakers would win the championship?! They’re not even 20 or 21 out of 30!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green is tired of analysts giving their HOT TAKES, wants some media accountability

Warriors’ Draymond Green wants media personalities and analysts to be held accountable for their ‘Hot Takes’

The 2021-22 NBA regular season concluded last night. The Los Angeles Lakers finished 11th in the West with a 33-49 record. At the start of the season, no one expected the Lakers to have the kind of season they’ve had.

After working all offseason to build a roster full of veterans with championship DNA, the Lakers did not even manage to make it to the play-in games. This means they’d have to make big changes to their roster again this offseason, and it already started as they fired Head Coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers have dismissed coach Frank Vogel, sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Draymond Green spoke about the Lakers season in his latest podcast episode. He talked about Frank Vogel getting fired. Green also discussed how he’d want the analysts and media people to be held accountable for their takes.

Also Read: “The whole Frank Vogel-Los Angeles Lakers situation is frightening… It’s so cringe!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green gives his opinion on the Lakers scapegoating their Head Coach

Draymond Green wants accountability from analysts and media personalities

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, many expected either the Brooklyn Nets or the Los Angeles Lakers to win it all. However, the Nets are in the play-in tournament, and the Lakers are eliminated from the postseason contention.

Draymond Green wasn’t too thrilled when the media was crowning the Lakers champions even before the season started, and he let it be known.

“There were people that said the Los Angeles Lakers were gonna win a championship. If this is what you do… and you picked the Los Angeles Lakers to win a championship, you kinda gotta be fired,” Draymond said. “Somebody gotta start holding people accountable, because you’re so far off from being right. You gotta think about it, there’s 10 teams that’s still alive in each conference, 20 teams total… You picked that [the Lakers] would be the #1 team. They’re not even 21, or 20th.”

“In any other job, if you’re that far off… you lose your job!” —@Money23Green would like to see some accountability in the media pic.twitter.com/HdzRVeDfdX — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 11, 2022

Also Read: “I wouldn’t let LeBron James do sh*t!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season

Apart from the Lakers ranking, this could also be because most media houses capped the Warriors’ season at the 6 or 7 seed. However, the Dubs have locked the 3rd seed in the West, and would’ve gotten an even better seeding, if not for the injuries.

Well, Green and co have the best chance to silence the haters. With the playoffs starting on Saturday, the Warriors can show the whole world what they can do when they’re healthy.