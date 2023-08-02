“If Someone Cheats..”: Larsa Pippen’s Firm Take On ‘Infidelity’ During ‘Prenup’ Discussion With Michael Jordan’s Son Raises Eyebrows About Scottie Pippen

In the latest episode of Separation Anxiety, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were back at discussing prenups and other legalities that come alongside marriage. In this episode, Larsa and Marcus brought in an attorney who discussed various aspects of marriage legalities. When the attorney discussed the fidelity clause, Larsa raised a firm take, raising her eyebrows at her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Marcus and Larsa first started their conversation on prenups almost two weeks back in an episode. Perhaps, Michael Jordan’s $168,000,000 divorce was a lesson for Marcus. As Marcus and Larsa realize, prenups are an excellent way for couples to secure their marriages.

Larsa Pippen takes a firm stand on infidelity in the latest episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have become a high-profile couple within a short while of starting to date. They have never failed a moment to show their affection to the world through their public and social appearances. The Separation Anxiety podcast is their way to display their affection and intimate details to the world.

In this podcast, the couple topic various topics, such as life, marriage, celebrity culture, and having kids together. In this episode, Marcus and Larsa discussed agreements and prenups during marriage. Larsa and Marcus invited an attorney who better detailed such clauses to get further insight on this topic.

Around the 7-minute mark of the episode, Marcus and Larsa asked the attorney if he had seen any weird or extraordinary clauses as prenups. Though the attorney did not have any such clauses demanded, he described the rise of adding a fidelity clause as a prenup. Here is what the author described to Larsa about the fidelity clause.

“If someone cheats, then typically there can be consequences for that.”

Larsa seemed quite interested in knowing more about this clause. Marcus and Larsa tried clarifying the clause further, with Larsa seeming particularly eager to know more. This raises questions about Larsa’s marriage with NBA star Scottie Pippen. Perhaps, she is trying to hint towards any infidelity by Scottie, which might have been one of the causes for their divorce.

Larsa has been recently bonding with Michael Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy

Marcus Jordan’s girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, is getting exclusive attention from Michael Jordan’s ex-wife and Marcus’ mom, Juanita Vanoy. It seems like Juanita has given her approval to Larsa and Marcus’ relationship, following disapproval from Michael Jordan. Larsa and Juanita might also be spending a lot of time together.

Recently, Juanita Vanoy stepped up her presence on social media with her new private Instagram account. She and Larsa have been posting each other quite often as well on their IG stories. Definitely, Larsa Pippen has been able to strike a bond with Marcus’ mother, signifying further solidification of their relationship.