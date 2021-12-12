“If the Lakers don’t win a championship, I’m OK with that”: Russell Westbrook shockingly shows off his nonchalance at LeBron James and co not hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy come June

Russell Westbrook claims that he is alright with the Los Angeles Lakers not winning a championship this season as ‘life goes on’.

Russell Westbrook held what was deemed a borderline un-tradeable contract going into the 2021 NBA offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers however, swopped in and off-loaded several assets who helped them win a chip in 2020 to snag Russ away from the Washington Wizards, letting go of guys like Kuzma, KCP, and of course, Alex Caruso.

Going into the season, though fans and analysts alike were skeptical of Westbrook’s fit on the team, it seemed quite clear that the purple and gold were the team to beat out West. Fast-forward through almost a third of their ‘22 campaign and the problems that this squad has on both ends of the floor are glaringly obvious.

Winning a championship is off the table for the moment, with them reaching the Western Conference Finals looking like possibility that shrinks as teams like the Warriors, Suns, and Jazz continue to thrive.

Despite the Lakers’s struggles, Russell Westbrook seems to be content with the way it’s all panning out for them.

Russell Westbrook says he’s ok with not winning it all this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers is one of the few franchises in North American Sports that does not indulge in complacency. They are looking to win at all times and are looking to do so with superstar talent oozing out from their locker room. Russell Westbrook on the other hand, seems to have adopted a rather nonchalant outlook on this season.

An Eastern Conference executive claimed that Russ reminded him a lot of Allen Iverson. “He reminds me of Allen Iverson; wanting to win but on his terms. If he can take a step back and win in LA, it will validate everything else he’s done in the league,” said the exec.

Upon being made aware of this comparison by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the 2017 MVP strongly disagreed and let it be known.

“I disagree for multiple reasons. No. 1, I believe that I am a one-of-a-kind player and I respect Allen and respect everything he’s done for the game, but I’m not comparable to him by any means. No. 2 is that I’ve always been trying to fit in to do my best for the betterment of the team.”

“I’ve always done that in my career and I’ll continue to do that and whatever happens, happens. If we win a championship, cool. If we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on.”