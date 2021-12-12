Basketball

“Stephen Curry won’t break nothing on our court!”: 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle react as Warriors star’s is shockingly limited to 3 of 12 shooting from three

"Stephen Curry won't break nothing on our court!": 76ers' Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle react as Warriors star's is shockingly limited to 3 of 12 shooting from three
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Tom Brady did a great job, but we're not talking about open-heart surgery": When Bill Belichick downplayed NFL GOAT's hand injury in 2018 AFC Championship game vs. Jaguars
Next Article
"He is a match-winner": Alex Carey lauds Travis Head after his terrific performance at the Ashes 2021 Brisbane test
NBA Latest Post
“If the Lakers don’t win a championship, I’m OK with that”: Russell Westbrook shockingly shows off his nonchalance at LeBron James and co not hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy come June
“If the Lakers don’t win a championship, I’m OK with that”: Russell Westbrook shockingly shows off his nonchalance at LeBron James and co not hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy come June

Russell Westbrook claims that he is alright with the Los Angeles Lakers not winning a…