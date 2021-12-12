“Stephen Curry won’t break nothing on our court!”: 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle react as Warriors star’s is shockingly limited to 3 of 12 shooting from three

Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle react as Stephen Curry is held to just 3 threes in emphatic 76ers win

Matisse Thybulle was absolutely everywhere today!

A few weeks ago, when Suns’ Mikal Bridges put the clamps on Stephen Curry, we said that he may just be the only one of his kind. And yes, while the Chef did cook him up in the re-match, that doesn’t completely erase what happened in the first game. And in a way, Thybulle is living proof of that.

Throughout the game, the man hounded the greatest shooter of all time, even blocking two of his shots, the most by anyone against him, ever.

Perhaps it’s fair to say Mikal Bridges is not the only one in that category anymore. But it’s not like it was easy money for the Sixers star. Any person tasked with the assignment of Stephen Curry surely has to have a cutthroat mentality coming into the match.

And so, after Philadelphia grabbed the emphatic 93-102 victory, Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid were asked about just what was going through their mins prior to this game. And let’s just say, you will never receive a more candid answer from any athlete in the world.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Skip Bayless reveals the shocking diet of Zion Williamson

Matisse Thybulle says there was no way Stephen Curry was going to break the record in their house

We’ve heard that good defenders take pride in their defense. But, we don’t exactly think that applies to Matisse Thybulle because, you see, there is no way he is a good defender. No, no, no calling him ‘good’ would be insulting him.

Why do we say this? Well, let’s just say, there are probably very few players in the history of the NBA, who could’ve guarded Steph so well, he only shoots 6 of 20 from the field, and 3 of 14 from three. And that’s without considering the fact that the man was motivated to break the record during the game.

After this high-intensity match, both Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle were asked about their mentality coming into this game. And well, take a look at the tweet below to see both their answers.

“I think he is defensive player of the year” -Joel Embiid on Matisse “Joel told me today about the record and said we’re not going to let that happen in our house.” -Matisse Thybulle on Joel pic.twitter.com/mnFcoXy58R — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) December 12, 2021

As we said, perhaps the most candid you’ll see an athlete get. And we absolutely love to see it!

Also Read: NBA Twitter react to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s hilarious slip-up while trying to throw down the jam