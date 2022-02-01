“If the Lakers or any other team needs a shooter, I’m available”: Former LeBron James’ teammate JR Smith hilariously makes his availability known to the league ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Former 6MOY JR Smith publicly states that he wants to make a comeback into the NBA, adding that he is available if any team requires a shooter.

With the league dealing with Covid-19, it has given opportunities to many NBA hopefuls as well as veterans to establish themselves as potential pieces of the rotation. For example, 40-year-old Joe Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics.

And now it seems like veteran JR Smith is one of those hopefuls who want to make a return to the league. The former Laker, who spends most of his time now playing golf and going to college, publicly stated he would like to return to the NBA. Let’s see what he had to say, shall we?

Veteran guard JR Smith reminds the league that he is available as a ‘shooter’.

Once upon a time, JR Smith was one of the best three-level scorers in the league. The veteran guard was a highlight reel during his time with the Nuggets and the Knicks. At his prime, he averaged 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds, which helped him win the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2012-13 season.

In fact, the last time he ever was part of an NBA team was the championship-winning LA Lakers in 2020. However, just recently, he stated that he would like to make a return to the league.

JR Smith on ESPN: “If a team needs to add an extra shooter to their roster, I’m available.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/kAL8N4E37z — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 31, 2022

Even if he does get a contract, JR Smith will not get huge rotational minutes on a championship team. However, he could be useful as a veteran in the locker room and play a bit as the players recover from health and safety protocols.

For what it’s worth, he even has two rings to his name. The former 6MOY winner could have had three if he didn’t make that bonehead play in the finals. Just in case, you didn’t know what I’m talking about, here’s the clip:

On this day 3 years ago, JR Smith forgot the score in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 😅 Every Cavs fan reacted just like LeBron James 🤦🏾pic.twitter.com/ohVs31V4wB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2021

A team like the LA Lakers could certainly use his services. Not only do he and LeBron James have history, but his shooting could provide a much-needed boost for the team offensively. And oh Boy! Do the Lakers need some help.

