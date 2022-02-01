Basketball

“Tyler Herro has had an All-Star year and we view him as our sixth starter anyway”: Erik Spoelstra expresses his wish of seeing the 6MOTY candidate suit up for the ASG in Cleveland

“Tyler Herro has had an All-Star year and we view him as our sixth starter anyway”: Erik Spoelstra expresses his wish of seeing the 6MOTY candidate suit up for the ASG in Cleveland
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It was really cool to have Pez there next to me": Annabel Sutherland appreciates presence of Ellyse Perry for her brilliant spell in Women's Ashes test
Next Article
"Stephen Curry always sees the silver linings. He's Mr. Brightside!": Ayesha Curry takes it to Twitter to compliment the Warriors' superstar after he dropped 40 against the Rockets
NBA Latest Post
"I was trying to be all cool and cute when facing Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals": Shaquille O'Neal admits being overconfident and distracted during his Finals debut
“I was trying to be all cool and cute when facing Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals”: Shaquille O’Neal admits being overconfident and distracted during his Finals debut

Shaquille O’Neal felt he took it easy on Hakeem Olajuwon during the 1995 NBA Finals…