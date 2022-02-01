“Tyler Herro has had an All-Star year and we view him as our sixth starter anyway”: Erik Spoelstra expresses his wish of seeing the 6MOTY candidate suit up for the ASG in Cleveland

Despite coming off the bench, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes Tyler Herro should be selected as an All-Star reserve.

Tyler Herro is one of the biggest reasons why the Miami Heat have been performing so well this season. After having a mediocre sophomore campaign, Herro has been thriving in his new 6th man role. Being the team’s second-leading scorer, Tyler’s game has taken huge strides.

Earlier this past summer, there were rumors surrounding the former Kentucky Wildcat and the Heat trading him away. Seems like the 22-year-old took all of those rumors too personally, and is now letting his game do his talking for him.

He seems rather confident leading the second unit, and undoubtedly, is doing a phenomenal job at it. Being the perfect boost of energy Jimmy Butler and co. need off the bench, Herro has been averaging a solid 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4 assists on an efficient 42/37.7/86.9 shooting split.

Erik Spoelstra makes an All-Star case for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo

Before the Heat-Celtics clash, coach Spoelstra spoke about Herro and Adebayo’s All-Star chances. He first spoke about Bam:

“The All-Star experience this year, I would love to see Bam as an All-Star,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t know how that works out whether he’s had enough games. He’s the heart and soul of what we do.”

Erik then stated how Tyler has been “impacting winning”, and should be an All-Star.

“I would really like to see Tyler Herro become an All-Star,” Spoelstra said. “I think he’s had an All-Star year. And I think it would be great for the narrative of that you can still accomplish individual goals if the team is successful and even if you’re coming off the bench. There’s a lot of strong opinions and narratives out there that you have to be X, Y, Z to be considered a great player. I just think it’s a bunch of BS. It’s about impacting winning. Tyler’s been able to do that and we view him as our sixth starter anyway.”

Erik Spoelstra said he’d like to see Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro named All-Stars. On Herro: “He’s had an All-Star year and I think it would be great just for the narrative that you can still accomplish individual things … even if you’re coming off the bench.” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/zlKIgTj0yb — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 31, 2022

Jimmy Butler will more than likely be a lock as one of the Eastern Conference frontcourts All-Star reserves. With Adebayo missing several games due to injuries, we doubt he’ll be added to the list. And despite his terrific performance this season, there are quite a few guards who are having a better season than Tyler is.

Lucky for the 6-foot-5 guard, the Heat have a 32-19 record putting them #2 in the East, which could help him with a better shot at making his first-ever All-Star appearance.