“We need some older voices to guide us right now!”: Celtics Jaylen Brown welcomes the leadership of Joe Johnson after his return to the NBA

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown getting back to his usual self gets the W for the Boston Celtics and feels happy with some veteran presence in the team.

The Boston Celtics (15-16) took on the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) Wednesday night. Cavs without their powerful young bigs, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley visited the TD Garden with the Celtics looking to bounce off from the loss against the Sixers.

It looked like the Celtics were about to blow a lead to the Cavaliers again, as they did against Philly after in the fourth quarter. And although they saw a 23-point lead come down to 10, the margin was too big for the short-handed Cavs to make a comeback.

Also read: “Draymond Green is the best defender I’ve ever seen… Makes all of our jobs easier!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson gives his flowers to his teammate after the latest DPOY rankings

The Celtics also needed some help as they were short of some important players due to health and safety protocols. And they got it with All-Star-like performances by their shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, and center Robert Williams, who filled in for Enes Kanter’s poor 40 plus minutes against the Sixers. Some veterans returning to the game after 3 or more years also helped.

Jaylen Brown admirers Joe Johnson and CJ Miles’ return to the game

As the Celtics held off the Cavaliers to a decent lead, “We Want Joe!” chants from the Garden crowd brought the 40-year-old free agent Joe Johnson on the court. The 7-time All-Star saw the court for the first time since May 28, 2018, with the Rockets.

Jaylen Brown, who had a 34 point game, talked about what the veteran presence of Joe Johnson and CJ Miles brings to the table. Both have been recently signed on hardship contracts.

Jaylen Brown says that the addition of a couple of longtime vets in Joe Johnson and CJ Miles has added value to our roster. “Adding some older voices can’t hurt,” he said. “It can only help.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2021

“Iso Joe” showed some of his old self as soon as he got the opportunity to get his hands on the basketball.

Iso Joe is BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QW41rVN9WW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2021

Also read: “Klay Thompson has been embarrassing me in these scrimmages man!”: Juan Toscano-Anderson talks about the Warriors’ star’s progression and status

With a stellar defensive effort along with some remarkable shot-making, the Celtics defeated the Cavs 111-101 to get back on the .500 mark. They’ll be looking to carry this form when they face the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks, on Christmas day eve.