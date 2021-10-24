“Lonzo Ball is a proven fact that Ben Simmons is lazy”: Shaquille O’Neal believes no team in the NBA wants the Sixers point guard on their roster

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal slams Ben Simmons in light of his recent unprofessional behavior. Big Diesel believes no team is going to want him, owing to his attitude.

The Ben Simmons controversy refuses to die, with new headlines popping every now and then. The situation in Philadelphia is turning ugly with the passing of each day. Recently, the three-time All-Star got suspended from playing in the season opener owing to his unprofessional conduct at the Sixers practice.

However, this didn’t stop him from resorting to different ways to avoid playing for his team. Simmons would cite back stiffness and mental health issues for wanting out in their second match against the Brooklyn Nets. Many believed it was Simmons’ way to avoid playing.

During a recent episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, the subject of Simmons had O’Neal livid to an extent. The four-time champion feels though Simmons is trying to force a trade who’s going to want him, throwing light at his recent conduct.

Shaq believes Simmons has put himself in a tough spot. The Lakers legend giving his example personally said he wouldn’t trade for Simmons unless he develops a jumper. Shaq also called the 25-year old lazy.

“Who wants Ben Simmons”- Shaquille O’Neal.

Nobody would want Simmons with the way he has handled his situation, said Shaq on the Big Podcast. The three-time Finals MVP has stated on various occasions that he’s not that great to have such terms and conditions.

“When I think of greatness, I played Kobe Bryant, D-Wade, Penny, and LeBron James. That’s great to me, and if you’re not close to that, you’re not great to me.”

Shaq added, he would never pay a guy $150M who cannot shoot in the fourth quarter. The 15x All-Star concluded that he wouldn’t bear a player like Simmons.

Shaq would state that unless he develops a Damian Lillard jump shot, he was not taking him. The former scoring champion cited Lonzo Ball’s example, stating how he had improved his jump shot.

With the situation getting hostile each day, one hopes both the involved parties resolve the dispute amicably.