Basketball

“Lonzo Ball is a proven fact that Ben Simmons is lazy”: Shaquille O’Neal believes no team in the NBA wants the Sixers point guard on their roster

"Lonzo Ball is a proven fact that Ben Simmons is lazy": Shaquille O'Neal believes no team in the NBA wants the Sixers point guard on their roster
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Dubai International Cricket Stadium records and stats: List of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers in Dubai T20Is
Next Article
"Klay Thompson is totally unaffected by that NBA 75 List!": Warriors' star goes Live on Instagram and savagely calls out a sailor for not waiving back
NBA Latest Post
"Klay Thompson is totally unaffected by that NBA 75 List!": Warriors' star goes Live on Instagram and savagely calls out a sailor for not waiving back
“Klay Thompson is totally unaffected by that NBA 75 List!”: Warriors’ star goes Live on Instagram and savagely calls out a sailor for not waiving back

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson takes it to his Instagram Live and talks about the NBA…