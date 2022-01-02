“It feels like Stephen Curry is breaking a 3-pointer record every night!”: NBA Twitter reacts Warriors’ superstar breaks all-time NBA record as he records 158 consecutive games with a 3PM

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry breaks his own all-time NBA record as he records 158 straight games with a 3-pointer made

The Golden State Warriors are on the second game of their two-game road trip. The game in Denver got suspended due to the lack of healthy Nuggets players. However, the Warriors are facing the Utah Jazz tonight. Entering the game without Draymond Green, the Warriors had a few things to keep in mind before facing one of the NBA’s top teams.

Also Read: “Anthony Edwards definitely has star potential”: Draymond Green lauds the Wolves youngster while naming him the “most exciting young player in the league”

So far, the Dubs have been playing well, holding a 13-point lead with 6 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. Entering the game tonight, Stephen Curry had tied his previous record of 157 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made. For his first made field goal tonight, Stephen Curry knocked a 3-pointer, stretching his streak to 158.

Stephen Curry hits a three in his 158th straight game, breaking his own all-time record! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/6vAmlaqGBF — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry breaks yet another 3-pointer record

Seems like all Stephen Curry is doing nowadays is breaking some or the other 3-pointer record. Playing their last game against the Nuggets, Steph reached 3004 3-pointers made, becoming the first player ever to make 3000 3s. It hasn’t even been a month since he broke Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record.

NBA Twitter saw Steph break another 3-point record, and weren’t too surprised.

Stephen Curry just passed Stephen Curry for the longest steak of games in NBA history with a 3-point shot made with 158. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 2, 2022

158 games consecutive with a 3 utterly absurd #stephgonnasteph https://t.co/zHdWiyOTYM — Peter Duncan (@Peteduncan30) January 2, 2022

Also Read: “Ben Simmons is mentally prepared for engagement but not basketball?”: NBA Twitter implodes as Sixers star reportedly proposed to Maya Jama

Mans just a walking history merchant — MD.Takes (GS/WFT/🇳🇬) (@MDTakes) January 2, 2022

He keeps breaking records new year same habit — GP II SZN (27-7) (@dzoni11070) January 2, 2022

Being only in his 13th season, Steph has a lot of basketball left in him, and he would keep setting records every time he plays. It is inspirational to watch Curry, and people should appreciate his greatness while they still can.