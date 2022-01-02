“If you want me to put someone in the MVP conversation, Draymond Green is the one for me”: Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder praises the Warriors’ superstar before the matchup

Warriors’ superstar Draymond Green earns the praise of Jazz Head Coach Quinn Snyder, gets MVP consideration

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Utah Jazz currently before they head home for the first time this year. After their game in Denver got postponed, the Warriors had some time to rest, and it has clearly reflected tonight.

The Warriors are facing Rudy Gobert and the Jazz without their defensive mammoth Draymond Green. Green is currently unavailable as he’s in the league’s health and safety protocols. Without Draymond, the Warriors have gone 1-1.

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan so coldd!!!”: LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more NBA stars react to DeRozan’s second straight game-winner, as he knocks down the Buzzer Beater against the Wizards

He has been the defensive backbone of the team and the on-court leader. Draymond hasn’t put up big numbers, but his impact can be felt every game. His absence was felt big time in the 3rd quarter tonight against the Jazz. The Jazz eliminated a 14-point lead, and outscored the Warriors 41-22.

Quin Snyder claims Draymond Green deserves to be an MVP candidate

Before the game, Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder was asked what makes Stephen Curry and Rudy Gobert so dangerous. Instead of answering that question, he deflected and took on a different approach. Snyder started talking about Draymond Green.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Draymond Green: “I think If you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he’s someone to me… Maybe the numbers don’t match up to some of the numbers that some other guys put up…He just does it his way.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) January 2, 2022

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan has done what even Larry Bird could not do!”: Bulls MVP cements himself in the history books as he breaks the Wizards’ hearts by hitting another game winning 3

Quin Snyder believes Draymond belongs in the MVP conversation for the way he impacts the game pic.twitter.com/PcbGZ05RPM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022

Snyder does make solid points. Even though Draymond doesn’t put up numbers like the others in the MVP race, his impact is huge on the team’s winning.