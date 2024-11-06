“If You Fire Doc Rivers Right Now…”: Gilbert Arenas Goes Off at Bucks HC After 1–6 Start to the Season

Before the new season started, the Milwaukee Bucks were very hopeful about having a great run this season. Coach Doc Rivers seemed very confident of his team, claiming that they had found the right balance for the season after his first full training camp with the team. However, things are falling apart in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

The Bucks are 1-6 at the start of the season with the biggest losing streak in the league. Gilbert Arenas has had enough of it already.

On Gil’s Arena, the former NBA star went off on the Bucks head coach. Arenas has never been a fan of Rivers’ style of coaching, so the rant came naturally to him. He lashed out at Rivers for not having a diverse set of plays to run, which led to over-dependence on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Arenas said, “Doc’s offense, he don’t have it. He is today’s generation of standstill.”

The three-time All-Star claimed that Rivers needs the triangle, which helps create space between the players and allows every player to pass to each of the four teammates; or the Princeton offense, which is about backdoor cuts and motion on and off the ball.

This is a scarily limited bag for someone in such an important position.

Arenas added, “You have to play full defense versus just, ‘Giannis is there, we’re gonna sit here and watch him. He ain’t passing all the way over our heads.’ That’s what he needs for his team, he needs to move the other three people around.”

Apart from the poor plays, Arenas also ridiculed Rivers for losing games without facing any consequences.

"Doc Rivers, out of all coaches that have ever coached, he has coached the most HOF players in league history. How many championships he got?" Gil goes in on the Milwaukee Bucks' record since Doc Rivers took over. pic.twitter.com/I1bC98YmjD — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 5, 2024

He said, “You got rid of Bud [Mike Budenholzer], you f**ked up. You got rid of Griffin [Adrian Griffin], okay, you f**ked up. But if you fire Doc right now, no one is gonna be like, ‘Oh, that was a bad fire.’”

Arenas further pointed out that despite having coached the most number of HOF players, Doc only has one championship. The credit for that also doesn’t belong to him because the trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen shouldered the majority of the responsibilities in the campaign.

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling

After a summer full of promises, the Bucks started their preseason with a blowout loss to the Pistons. They ended the preseason run with a 1-3 record. When the regular season rolled out, the Bucks made a promising start with a win over the 76ers, the second-worst team in the East right now. Since then, they have been on a six-game losing streak.

They are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table and tied with the Utah Jazz for the worst record in the league. Despite the high-scoring performances from Giannis and Damian Lillard, they’ve failed to win games. The problem for the Bucks doesn’t just end there.

There’s a high possibility that they might lose their biggest superstar.

Giannis has been on the verge of tapping out and moving to another franchise. With every loss the Bucks concede, the rumors of him leaving Milwaukee get stronger. At this pace, we’d soon get that breaking news and the Bucks will be left without any hope for the season.