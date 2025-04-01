Putting LeBron James and Cooper Flagg in the Same Category, Gilbert Arenas Explains Why Parents Can’t ‘Build the Blueprint’ Off of Them

The advent of the name, image, and likeness era in college athletics has completely changed the game. Players are now able to profit off of their ability before turning pro, resulting in record transfer numbers and massive roster turnover from one season to the next. It can be difficult to wrap your head around as a fan, but that’s nothing compared to being a parent of one of these athletes.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas had a long and successful playing career, and now has a very successful basketball podcast, Gil’s Arena. He’s also a parent, and has two kids that are going to be college athletes before long. Both his son and his daughter are highly regarded basketball recruits, and in today’s era, that means that they’re thinking about NIL.

Arenas appeared on The Dan Patrick Show yesterday, and he spoke about the way NIL has influenced his kids’ fledgling athletic careers. He mentioned that his son Alijah, a top-five recruit and Klutch Sports signee, is reclassifying to the 2025 class, while his daughter Izela played for Louisville this past year but has put her name into the transfer portal.

Arenas cautioned that too many parents use the game’s biggest stars as a blueprint for their kids. “You can’t compare your kids to these unicorn type of kids. That’s where a lot of parents mess up… You can’t build the blueprint off of those type of kids, the LeBron Jameses, the Cooper Flaggs, the Paolo Bancheros, the Zion Williamsons. Those are one-offs.”

Arenas may have a kid that scouts are excited about, but he’s smart to not compare him to someone like Flagg, who has been seen as the slam dunk top pick of the draft since before he stepped foot onto Duke’s campus. Every other player he mentioned was also drafted No. 1, which puts them in a separate conversation.

Perhaps the reason the transfer portal is so active at all times is because kids don’t come to school with realistic expectations. It’s natural for an 18-year-old to see themselves as the next big thing. When that doesn’t happen, they switch schools hoping to find that dream elsewhere.

Arenas seems to be doing right by his kids. He’s helping them get representation to make the most out of their abilities, but he’s also not setting up unrealistic scenarios in which they are destined to fail by using someone like Cooper Flagg as a blueprint. It’s surprising to see Arenas, who was a little crazy as a player, take such an even approach to parenting.