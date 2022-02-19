“If you say you hoop, I need to see it!”: Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez go in-depth into how basketball fans should play the game and understand its nuances more on the Boardroom Podcast

Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez discuss how NBA and basketball fans should hoop themselves and what standards KD holds them to.

Kevin Durant is the most personable star in the NBA today. There are more popular choices that people will go for – Steph and Giannis are among them. But among fans who follow basketball stars ardently, it’s pretty clear that nobody’s words strike a chord with us better than KD.

KD took to Twitter and fired off a series of tweets with regards to the origins of talent and skill. The thread itself is quite illuminating about the Slim Reaper’s thought process and how he approaches these ideas with the depth they require to properly be discussed.

Is Legacy is more about your narrative than your actual performance? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 19, 2022

Are u born with any skills or talents? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 19, 2022

This man is quite clearly trying to engage with basketball fans at a more spiritual level than other athletes. And there’s something warm and empathetic about the way he phrases his opinions, taking care not to overtly ruffle people’s feathers.

The latest episode of the Boardroom Podcast also has several such instances where KD shows us his humane side.

Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez discuss how basketball fans should understand nuances more

In one part of this latest Boardroom Podcast episode, host Eddie Gonzalez transitioned from talking about NCAA women’s basketball prospects to the hooping habits of pickup hoopers like himself.

Eddie pulled up footage from one of his own recent pickup games, in which he made a right-handed layup from the left side of the cup. This clip set Kevin Durant off on one salient point that he constantly makes about NBA fans and critics:

“I’m really interested to see everybody’s hoop game in this world. If you say you hoop, I need to see it.”

“Growing up in our neighborhood, everybody knew how to hoop! That’s like you don’t know how to play video games, you don’t know how to dress. Like, you know what I’m saying? You gotta know how to shoot, or hoop.”

