“Klay Thompson knows how many people are doubting him, and he doesn’t care, he’s ready to answer all the questions”: Stephen Curry narrates his Splash Brother’s two-year ordeal, paying him a touching tribute

NBA superstar Stephen Curry pays a touching tribute to his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. The Warriors SG has missed back-to-back seasons due to catastrophic injuries.

According to reports, Klay Thompson is ready to suit up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the coming Sunday. The three-time champion hasn’t stepped on the hardwood since Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, where Klay suffered a horrific ACL tear. Following this, the five-time All-Star would miss the entire 2019-20 season.

Klay spent the entire year in rehab, recouping from his injury. On the other hand, the Warriors were in shambles with an injured Stephen Curry. Kevin Durant had signed with the Brooklyn Nets. However, things looked positive for the 2020-21 season, with the Warriors receiving a top draft pick in James Wiseman and the expected return of the Splash Brothers.

But tragedy struck again. During a pickup game in LA, Klay suffered a torn Achilles, shattering his hopes of returning to the hardwood. It was a dark day for the league as the Warriors guard was yet to miss another season. Nonetheless, Klay never gave up and continued to progress in his recovery.

In all probability, Klay would play his first NBA game after 938 days on Sunday. It would be an emotional day for Klay and the Warriors organization, who have longed to have him back on board.

Stephen Curry narrates Klay Thompson’s inspiring journey in a touching video.

Probably, one of the closest to witnessing Klay’s two-year journey, Steph Curry is the best person to narrate his Splash Brother’s journey.

The Warriors have had a great season so far. They are the second seed in the western conference, with Curry being the front-runner for the MVP and Draymond Green for the DPOY. Thus there wouldn’t be a better time for Klay to return.

With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: pic.twitter.com/9ij5qDEUX8 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 6, 2022

Below are some excerpts from Curry’s narration.

“Klay Thompson spent a whole year rehabbing his ACL injury, he was ready to come back and dominate. We knew it. The day we were supposed to celebrate our future, Deja Vu all over again. Klay was down and so were we. It was hard to believe that we weren’t gonna have our Splash Brother with us for another year. How many people would have stopped? How many would have called it quits? if something that traumatic happened again.”

Curry continued,

“But Klay didn’t he just kept working day after day. Others were in doubt that the future looked dim, but we knew, he would find his way. His love of the water gave him an outlet to collect the stars and plot his comeback, Captain Klay entertained the masses just like he has done for years on the floor.”

“He knows how many people are doubting him and he doesn’t care, he’s ready to answer all the questions. That moment when he steps on the floor again is gonna be special. I can’t wait to watch him show the world how great he is again.”

Klay’s absence from the NBA’s top 75 players has acted as a motivator for him to prove himself again. Thus we are waiting to see one of the top shooters and the Splash Brothers showcase their basketball brilliance.

