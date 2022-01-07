Basketball

“Klay Thompson knows how many people are doubting him, and he doesn’t care, he’s ready to answer all the questions”: Stephen Curry narrates his Splash Brother’s two-year ordeal, paying him a touching tribute

"Klay Thompson knows how many people are doubting him, and he doesn't care, he's ready to answer all the questions": Stephen Curry narrates his Splash Brother's two-year ordeal, paying him a touching tribute
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I’m in Formula 1 to fight at the top" - AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly stakes claim to become world champion by 2023
Next Article
"I'd be surprised if the field didn't get closer": McLaren boss predicts Mercedes won't be dominating in 2022 as he expects multiple teams title challenge
NBA Latest Post
"Klay Thompson knows how many people are doubting him, and he doesn't care, he's ready to answer all the questions": Stephen Curry narrates his Splash Brother's two-year ordeal, paying him a touching tribute
“Klay Thompson knows how many people are doubting him, and he doesn’t care, he’s ready to answer all the questions”: Stephen Curry narrates his Splash Brother’s two-year ordeal, paying him a touching tribute

NBA superstar Stephen Curry pays a touching tribute to his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. The…