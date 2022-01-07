“LeBron James, and I tell from my heart, has a good shot at winning MVP”: Skip Bayless leaves NBA Twitter shocked as he surprisingly praises the Lakers megastar amid his sensational form

Skip Bayless unexpectedly praises LeBron James amid his mind-blowing form. The “UNDISPUTED” analysts reason why The King has a good shot at winning the MVP.

Playing his 19th NBA season, LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down. At age 37, the Lakers megastar is aging like fine wine. After being sidelined with a few injuries, and health and safety protocols early on in this campaign, Bron has now been balling out. Calling him unstoppable would be a massive understatement. The man has been leading an old LAL team, with Russell Westbrook struggling to find his rhythm and Anthony Davis out with injuries.

Averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists so far this season, King James is putting up a historic campaign. As enthusiasts debate whether or not LBJ is a favorite to win the MVP honors or not, full-time LeBron James hater Skip Bayless had a rather surprising take on the 17-time All-Star.

Bayless is known for hating James and criticizing all his moves, whether on-court or off-the-court, ever since the 4-time champ set foot on the NBA hardwood. However, recently, Skip actually defended Bron and revealed the star forward had a “good shot at winning MVP”.

Also Read: Lakers’ LeBron James expresses himself further on Glenn Consor’s shocking statement on recent game-winner

NBA Twitter reacts as Skip Bayless shockingly compliments LeBron James

On a recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Bayless and Shanon Sharpe were discussing the King’s season and whether or not he was deserving. Sharpe named Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and DeMar DeRozan as his top 3 picks for the prestigious MVP honor. Surprisingly, the 70-year-old analyst complimented LeBron:

“So, ladies and gentlemen. We’re about to have an “UNDISPUTED” first here because I am going to defend LeBron James. I gotta tell you from my heart, I think he’s got a good shot at winning MVP. Because of narrative. I think the Russell ‘WestBRICK’ narrative will work to his advantage even though it was LeBron’s fault that he’s here. In the larger picture, people are gonna say ‘look what he’s overcoming’. He’s overcoming the guy who’s running away with the turnover lead in the NBA. The guy who clearly has become a liability to the Lakers. And LeBron is playing at the highest level we’ve ever seen a year 19 player play.”

NBA Twitter couldn’t fathom that Bayless had just spoken something positive about James.

Skip pushing LeMVP agenda??? pic.twitter.com/2mVQeA0cnJ — Villain Bron (@IamVillainBron_) January 6, 2022

Definitely hacked — JaVon (@javonk831) January 6, 2022

Since Kevin Durant tweeted that dislike for skip,he has systematically withdrawn his support, from Kd needs Irving to save him, to they can’t win the East..lol — Ojo Reuben (@Ojo1Reuben) January 6, 2022

The world is ending every1 pack ur bags for hell https://t.co/pzYsP1vRsa — k30 (@k30beats) January 7, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return

After losing 5 straight games, King James has averaged 33.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists leading the Lakers to win 4 out of the last 5 games. With a subpar 20-19 record, the LA-based team is currently placed 6th in the West.

Currently, the 6-foot-9 icon is placed 7th in the latest MVP ladder. LeBron James will improve his chances of winning the MVP, once the 2019 champs do rise up in the standings.