“You Couldn’t Get in”: Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Jamal Crawford of Their First Meeting by Recalling a Favor

Jamal Crawford and Shaquille O’Neal recently hopped on Shaq’s ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq’ to discuss some interesting aspects of their playing careers. Crawford entered the league in 2000 as the 8th overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers. At that time, Shaq was at the peak of his career, inspiring many new entrants to the league with his prowess.

Recalling meeting Shaq for the first time, Jamal Crawford talked about how he was awed seeing the ‘vaunted’ Lakers star as a 19-year-old. Crawford noticed Shaq coming out of the tunnel during a Lakers game and heard the Undertaker’s theme song being played on his entrance. “I can’t stop looking at him,” said the former Chicago Bulls guard, describing his first meeting with Shaq.

However, the Big Fella remembered meeting Crawford differently. He even tried correcting the former guard, saying that wasn’t their first meeting. When Crawford inquired about the same, Shaq replied,

“You and a couple of guys were standing outside in LA, and y’all couldn’t get in. I walked up, and I was like, ‘let him in’ like make sure when I say let him in they let him in.”

It was a favor from Shaq that introduced the young guard to the 7’1″ legendary center for the first time in person.

Shaq had already known about Crawford since his entrance to the league and had become a massive fan of the young, emerging shooting guard. The two then described their moments playing against each other, with Shaq speaking highly of facing Crawford, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady in the league.

The two had also quickly developed a great rapport with each other over the years. Shaq recalled how he would be amused seeing Jamal Crawford wink at him from the other side of the court every time they met. Indeed, this is one league story of a wholesome rivalry between players who eventually became closest colleagues through their experiences in the league.

Jamal Crawford had developed an incredible relationship with the ‘NBA on TNT’ crew

In 2022, Jamal Crawford was announced as a host for ‘NBA on TNT’, replacing Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday night coverage of the NBA. he joined a team consisting of Shaquille O’Neal, WNBA star Candace Parker, and host Adam Lefkoe. Wade parted with the crew after spending three seasons as a host for the TNT’s Tuesday night show.

On the first day at the office with Shaq, Crawford was victim to one of Shaq’s welcoming pranks on the guard. While talking about his delight in joining an esteemed group of panelists, Shaq noticed that the 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year was missing his initiation with the crew. Crawford was showered with popcorn while he spoke, receiving one of the wildest, most incredible ‘welcoming moments’ in a show alongside the Big Aristotle.