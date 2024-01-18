“I’ll Give You $3 For 2”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Bargained In Nigeria For His Own Counterfeit Jersey

WhatsApp has teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo to release a documentary on the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. “Ugo: A Homecoming Story” is set to be released on YouTube where the cameras follow Antetokounmpo as he returns to Nigeria. In one of the clips from the documentary, the two-time MVP is seen hilariously bargaining with a shopkeeper selling his counterfeit jersey.

While walking on the streets alongside his mother, Giannis Antetokounmpo came across a store that was selling counterfeit jerseys of several NBA players. Giannis quickly spotted his jersey hanging. Without wasting any time, the Greek Freak went back and forth with the shopkeeper, negotiating for a good price.

With the asking price being $2 for a single jersey, the megastar forward tried bargaining and offered $3 for two jerseys. What’s more hilarious is that the shopkeeper had no idea that he was selling Antetokounmpo his jersey.

“I was basically bargaining. I know it was $2 and I told him ‘okay, I’ll give you $3 for two’ and he was like ‘no’… The guy giving me the jersey had no idea who I was. He knew who Giannis Antetokounmpo was, but he didn’t know that it was me that he was selling the jersey to. That was a crazy experience,” Giannis narrated.

Giannis’ net worth is reportedly $70 million. Spending an extra dollar wouldn’t do him any harm. However, the 2x MVP is known for being a miser. In fact, a year ago, the NBA champ called himself “cheap” on more than one instance.

Giannis was once amazed by the fact that LeBron James spends nearly $1.5 million on his body every year. Although he showed his respect for the Lakers star, he said,” I’m too cheap for that. No, I’m joking. It’s crazy to me, man.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces his Nigerian heritage

Giannis was born in Greece, but Nigeria is the homeland of his parents. Back in 1991, Veronica and Charles – parents of Giannis – moved from Lagos to Athens to improve their quality of living.

The documentary allows fans to gain insights as Antetokounmpo makes his first visit to Nigeria. Through the visit, the 2021 Finals MVP explored his family’s heritage.

“Growing up in Greece, my Nigerian culture was something my mother made sure we carried with us, but I was never lucky enough to have a direct experience in my homeland,” Antetokounmpo said. “Thankfully WhatsApp helped me stay connected to my family and roots, allowing me to create my own unique version of heritage.”

During this same trip, Giannis was seen spending time with the kids in Nigeria, trying to inspire them. While conversing with them, Antetokounmpo dished advice while answering the question “How can you get drafted in the NBA?”

“Every day when you wake up, you have to try to be better. You have to improve. You have the tools to get drafted in the NBA, but you have to work,” Antetokounmpo said.

The 29-year-old used Hakeem Olajuwon’s example to motivate the youngsters.

“Hakeem Olajuwon. One of the best players to ever play this game, he’s one of the best. He came from this court. So why can’t you ask ‘can I come from this court’? I don’t see the reason why,” the Bucks forward said.

It’s great to see Giannis looking out for the next generation. With leaders like Antetokounmpo, and the game becoming more global than ever before, we can expect several more international talents to grace the NBA hardwood in the coming years.