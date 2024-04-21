Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability Ahead of Bucks-Pacers Leads to Concern From Milwaukee Fans

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2024 Playoffs. The Pacers had the Bucks’ number all season long and finished the 2023-24 regular season series with a commendable 4-1 edge. Despite losing the season series, Giannis Antetokounmpo buried the Indiana Pacers repeatedly and tallied 42.2 points, 13 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in the five affairs, per StatMuse. Thus, if they aim to cruise through the Pacers once again in the playoffs, the Greek Freak’s availability will be of utmost importance.

Fortunately for Indiana, Giannis missed the last three 2023-24 regular season games due to a calf injury. As per the Bucks’ official injury report, Antetokounmpo is ‘Doubtful’ due to a left soleus strain. It implies that he is a ‘Game-Time Decision’ but at the same time, it paints a pessimistic picture.

The 2021 Finals MVP missed just nine games throughout the 2023-24 campaign but his latest injury has come at a crucial juncture. In the nine games without their leading scorer and rebounder, the Bucks have four wins and five losses, per StatMuse.

With him in the squad, they scored over 119 points per game, and without him, they fell to 113.1 points a game. Considering Antetokounmpo’s two-way value, the Bucks will be severely hit on both ends of the floor if he doesn’t play.

The Bucks have their hands full against the Pacers

The series between the two Eastern Conference teams has a lot of storylines. On December 13, Antetokounmpo dropped 60 points in the Bucks’ 140-126 win over the Pacers. After putting up such an offensive show, the Greek Freak wanted the game ball. However, the Pacers gave it to their rookie Oscar Thiebwe who scored his first points in the league.

As Antetokounmpo went after the ball, there was a huge commotion inside the Arena’s hallway which led to some shoving and mild violence between the two squads. This incident was the headline of the season series chapter.

Therefore, there has been a lot of heat between the sides. In the end, the third-seeded Bucks were thoroughly beaten by the sixth-seeded Pacers. If Antetokounmpo doesn’t play for them, they will be short-handed. Damian Lillard has been susceptible to off-shooting nights but may unlock an upgraded version during the postseason. Despite doubts from critics, the 2021 champion Jeff Teague trusts Lillard and his Bucks will quickly finish the business against Tyrese Haliburton and Co.