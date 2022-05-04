"Dillon Brooks was out of line... He broke the code!": Warriors' Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr discuss the foul on Gary Payton II

Warriors’ Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry both speak against Dillon Brooks as Gary Payton II ends up with a fractured elbow

The Golden State Warriors were back at the FedEx Forum tonight for Game 2 of the Semi-Finals. The Memphis Grizzlies took doing anything to get a win rather seriously as they sent Gary Payton II and Draymond Green both back to the locker room within the first 3 minutes of the game.

GP2 takes a hard fall after getting fouled by Dillon Brooks. Brooks was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 2

GP2 was ruled out of the game, and got an X-Ray in the locker room.

Draymond Green got elbowed to the face, received stitches, and returned to the game.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face

After the game, we got to know that GP2 has fractured his elbow, and the Warriors would make him get an MRI in San Francisco tomorrow.

Fractured left elbow for Gary Payton II. MRI tomorrow to better understand how severe. But just a major blow for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr call out Dillon Brooks for his recklessness

In the NBA, there is an unsaid code that no player would do anything to sabotage another’s season or career. Sure, the level of physicality goes up in the playoffs. However, what Brooks did tonight was totally unacceptable.

Steve Kerr talked about the same and said,

“The line is pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.”

Steve Kerr: "Dillon Brooks broke the code." Here is Kerr's full soundbite on the foul that injured Gary Payton II

Stephen Curry also spoke up about the same.

Steph calls Dillon Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul on GP2 "out of line"

If Steph is calling you out on something, you should know that you did something really wrong.

Hopefully, GP2 would get better soon, and the injury won’t negatively impact his bright future.