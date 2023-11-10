“I’ll Text That Motherf***er Too”: Michael Jordan Gets ‘Called Out’ by Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes to Make An ‘All The Smoke’ Appearance

1998 NBA draft’s number 2 pick Mike Bibby recently appeared on episode 205 of the All the Smoke podcast. Hosted by former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Bibby talked about a range of topics about his career and was finally asked in the end a simple question. Jackson and Barnes wanted to know which NBA celebrity they wanted to see appear next on their podcast.

Advertisement

The former Sacramento Kings star took his sweet time answering but eventually responded with Michael Jordan. Bibby had made a serious suggestion. However, both Barnes and Jackson initially burst into laughter. Stephen Jackson then revealed that he had previously talked to Jordan about appearing on his podcast, and the Bulls legend had agreed.

However, Jackson thinks that he will need Bibby’s help to actually make it happen.

Advertisement

“We need your help Mike. We have to simultaneously text this brother, alright? I think we can work it from both angles coz he actually said that he would do it when I talked to him but I think me and you being both on Jordan I think,” he said.

Barnes, who was also obviously excited about the prospect, chipped in, claiming that he would also love to help.

“Throw me his number I will text that m*****f***er too,” Barnes said, leading to laughter from everyone involved.

While the incident by no means suggests that Jordan will be seen on All the Smoke anytime soon, both Jackson and Barnes seemed genuinely interested in enlisting Bibby’s help. Whether he agrees, and they can together convince MJ to show up remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Isiah Thomas also wanted Michael Jordan to show up on All the Smoke

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, a noted Michael Jordan adversary during his playing days, also made an appearance on All the Smoke. Asked about his famous comments about MJ not helping out the black community back during the early 90s, Thomas said he is not the one the questions need to be asked.

Put him in this seat. Tell him to come sit here and answer these questions,” Thomas said, again signalling that he thought MJ did not do enough for the community.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kicks/status/1643293690817830928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While he might have been talking about larger issues, Thomas’s challenge also involved an invitation to the All the Smoke podcast. That, is surely, an unexpected windfall for the likes of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.