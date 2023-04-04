“Tell Michael Jordan To Answer These Questions”: Isiah Thomas Calls Out Bulls Rival On ‘All The Smoke’

The NBA’s narratives are often defined by rivalries that run parallel to the action on the basketball court. Take today’s league for instance. The added spice from rivalries such as Luka Doncic‘s beef with Devin Booker and Klay Thompson‘s feud with Dillon Brooks is integral to the NBA’s marketability.

However, there may never be a rivalry between two individuals that runs as deep as the one between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. There may never be as intense a rivalry that has spread for well over three decades now.

And it seems to be getting no friendlier. While the two individuals involved are in no way relevant to the daily workings of the NBA, their rich legacies mean that they are still very much in the middle of NBA discussions.

With both of them taking shots at each other at every opportunity afforded, this beef doesn’t show any sign of sizzling out. Isiah has done his part in ensuring the same. On his recent appearance on All the Smoke, the former Pistons superstar called out Michael Jordan for not taking time to support his fellow African-American basketball colleagues.

Isiah Thomas took a dig at Michael Jordan for not being available and approachable to the likes of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

This continued a trend of Michael Jordan being blamed for not being very invested in his own community. After MJ’s infamous lack of support for an African-American candidate in the North Carolina elections in the early 1990s, the reputation was already cast. Isiah Thomas merely added fuel to the fire.

“So, here’s real talk. We, in this brotherhood, shouldn’t have to go through all the loopholes. Our job and our responsibility is to come here and help you. That is our responsibility. Classified as black in the United States of America, taking it deep on you! Our job is to come and help each other. Now, that being said, he needs to sit here” said Thomas in response to Stephen Jackson joking about how tough it is to get MJ in their program.

Isiah opened this segment by talking about how he wanted to see MJ on All the Smoke. “Put him in this seat. Tell him to come sit here and answer these questions” remarked Thomas before going on to diss his rival for his lack of support to the “brotherhood”.

This wasn’t the only instance of Isiah demanding a public appearance from Michael Jordan. In fact, in the very same interview with Matt Barnes and Jackson, Thomas demanded a public apology from His Airness.

The Pistons star sought an apology for being called an a**hole by MJ on The Last Dance.

If the beef between MJ and Isiah wasn’t apparent to the world, the Last Dance made sure it got around. It arguably marked a point where the feud was rekindled.

And Isiah, despite his multiple triumphs over MJ, hasn’t let bygones be bygones. The disrespect and disrepute Last Dance caused were actually significant.

After all, Isiah was almost portrayed as a villain in the docu-series. This prompted the demand for an apology from the Pistons legend.

This might just be a beef that sees no resolution. Maybe Barnes and Jackson do benefit and convince Michael Jordan to come on their show though?

