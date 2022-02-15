“We blitzed Stephen Curry with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor!”: Clippers’ Head Coach Tyronn Lue talks about how deadly the Chef is, after he drops 33 in a blow-out loss

Clippers’ Head Coach Tyronn Lue talks about Stephen Curry and how dangerous he is, Terance Mann adds to the same

The Golden State Warriors made their way to the Crytpo.com Arena tonight, to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. This was their third meeting of the season, with the Warriors being up 2-0 in the previous two meets. The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, handed the Dubs a blowout loss, winning the contest 119-104.

Stephen Curry played for 33 minutes, etching 33 points during the same time. He went 8/13 from the deep, as he scored 26 of his 33 points in the first half. In the three encounters this season, Steph has always torched the Clippers, averaging a whopping 22.3 points in the first half alone.

Steph Curry’s first half averages vs. the Clippers this season: 22.3 PPG

64% FG

70% 3FG

100% FT Yes, that is what he is averaging in the first HALF against the Clippers this season. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 15, 2022

However, the Dubs couldn’t capitalize on the start Steph provided, as they ultimately lost the contest.

Tyronn Lue and Terance Mann discuss how lethal Stephen Curry is

Stephen Curry, as we all know it, is the greatest shooter to ever be born. However, he is so much more than that. He’s an excellent playmaker, a floor spacer, and an overall crafty player. After the game, Tyronn Lue talked about Steph. Having faced him in 3 straight Finals with the Cavs, Ty Lue knows Steph a little better than the rest of his team.

“He’s so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league the way he can get hot… In 2017 and 2018m we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That’s how dangerous I think he is.” Ty Lue on Warriors’ Stephen Curry. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/KKl46FAKzC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 15, 2022

Terance Mann added to the same, and complimented the Chef.

“It ain’t easy. It was almost like a flashback to the other night with Luka… Steph, on one of them, I was guarding him, he stepped back, he was bobbling the ball on the way up, and still shot it in my face and made it. Didn’t touch rim.” Terance Mann on Warriors’ Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/NOg6zL7Ilf — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 15, 2022

Well, with one game remaining, the Warriors would like to close out strong before the All-Star break. They face the Nuggets on Wednesday, before they split for the break.