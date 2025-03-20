“I’m a F**king Robot”: Contrary to What LeBron James Revealed, Bronny Admits Using Critics as Fuel

Bronny James has had one of the most scrutinized rookie campaigns of all time. After his college freshman season was overshadowed by a health scare, Bronny’s selection in the draft drew widespread criticism. People felt he was a nepotism pick who had taken the draft spot away from a more deserving player.

As a father, LeBron James has done a lot to make sure his son’s critics know that their words have no effect on Bronny. Contrary to what he’s been saying, though, Bronny actually does hear everything that’s said about him, and it does have some impact.

As he revealed to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Bronny sees and reads the hate comments people post about him online. It’s kind of hard not to, especially as a younger athlete in today’s social media age.

He added that the negativity is simply fuel for him to better his game and prove the doubters wrong. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit,” he admitted. “I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.”

That’s the mark of a true champion and something that resonates with nearly every NBA player today. With social media becoming such an important aspect of today’s game, whether they like it or not, players have to deal with a lot more hate than those of yesteryear.

Bronny is responding the only way he knows how—putting in the work. “But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day,” he said during the interview.

As a rookie, especially one drafted 55th overall, Bronny isn’t really expected to be the best player on the floor. He isn’t even expected to be on the floor most of the time. He knows this and revealed that his conversations with GM Rob Pelinka have made his role on the Lakers clearer to him.

“That’s what Rob wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play,” he said. And it seems to be working. In just 9 games for the Lakers’ G-League affiliate side, Bronny James averages 20.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Not bad for a “nepotism hire” huh?