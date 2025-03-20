mobile app bar

“I’m a F**king Robot”: Contrary to What LeBron James Revealed, Bronny Admits Using Critics as Fuel

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bronny James has had one of the most scrutinized rookie campaigns of all time. After his college freshman season was overshadowed by a health scare, Bronny’s selection in the draft drew widespread criticism. People felt he was a nepotism pick who had taken the draft spot away from a more deserving player.

As a father, LeBron James has done a lot to make sure his son’s critics know that their words have no effect on Bronny. Contrary to what he’s been saying, though, Bronny actually does hear everything that’s said about him, and it does have some impact.

As he revealed to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Bronny sees and reads the hate comments people post about him online. It’s kind of hard not to, especially as a younger athlete in today’s social media age.

He added that the negativity is simply fuel for him to better his game and prove the doubters wrong. But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit, he admitted. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.

That’s the mark of a true champion and something that resonates with nearly every NBA player today. With social media becoming such an important aspect of today’s game, whether they like it or not, players have to deal with a lot more hate than those of yesteryear.

Bronny is responding the only way he knows howputting in the work. But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day,” he said during the interview.

As a rookie, especially one drafted 55th overall, Bronny isn’t really expected to be the best player on the floor. He isn’t even expected to be on the floor most of the time. He knows this and revealed that his conversations with GM Rob Pelinka have made his role on the Lakers clearer to him.

“That’s what Rob wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play,” he said. And it seems to be working. In just 9 games for the Lakers’ G-League affiliate side, Bronny James averages 20.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Not bad for a “nepotism hire” huh?

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these