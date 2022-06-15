“This proves Canon is going to break all of Stephen Curry’s records”: NBA fans hilariously troll Warriors star after he misses a dribble during practice

Stephen Curry may be playing in the Finals, gunning for his first Finals MVP while doing it all, but he also might not be the best Curry in his family. Canon, his son, may stake a claim to that.

The Warriors star is currently gearing up for game six against the Boston Celtics, the potential series decider. Curry’s been brilliant the entire series, but his performance dipped a little bit in game five.

He scored a series low 16 points, and he didn’t even make a three pointer. Boston had him all shut down. Yet, they still lost by 10 points, a margin of victory that’s much closer than the score really was.

That should worry Boston fans. If Curry comes back firing, there’s no telling how deadly this Warriors team can be. Golden State is at its best when Curry is on top of his game, and if they were able to win without that happening, there’s no telling what might happen when he’s actually playing well.

“Obviously, I’m not shy to keep shooting.”@StephenCurry30 catches up with @JaredSGreenberg

ahead of Game 6 🎥 pic.twitter.com/xWeOIZAyfY — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 15, 2022

NBA fans troll Steph Curry for missing a dribble, praise his son Canon

We all know that Curry begins every game with a blistering pre-game ritual. It involves a tunnel shot, a bunch of three pointers, and a dribble course that will make you dizzy.

Curry’s even got his son on the dribble game. Just have a look at these videos.

Steph Curry’s son Canon has handles like his daddy 🔥 (via @ayeshacurry) pic.twitter.com/f0oYKuiaZD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 15, 2022

So, when Curry missed a dribble once at practice before game six, fans were all over it, ready to label Canon as the best Curry in the family.

This proves Cannon is going to break all of daddy’s records. Can’t wait to be in a nursing home watching him on tv. — Erica Rodriguez (@I_AM_ERICA_ROD) June 15, 2022

It is quite rare to see Curry miss a dribble like that, but after all, he is only human. Curry’s focus right now is on ending the series once and for all and not letting it go to a game seven. The Celtics have already won two of those, and they’re more than capable of taking this series right back.

