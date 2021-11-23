"I'm about to pull my 'Y'all broke' card in a second... F*** y'all!": Kevin Durant fires back on Twitter, after being mocked for poor skincare and ashy skin

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant fires back on Twitter after getting trolled for having ashy skin, calls everyone broke

The Brooklyn Nets recorded their third win in a row, as they took down the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. With this win, the Nets improve to a 13-5 record for the season, good for the 1st spot in the East. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 27 points, dishing 9 assists, and grabbing 6 rebounds.

Kevin Durant was all over the media again, however for different reasons this time. Slam Kicks posted a tweet appreciating KD, however, it yielded different results.

Can say a lot without saying any words. 📷: @darenscarberry pic.twitter.com/lMrhHQQqmI — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) November 23, 2021

Instead of appreciating KD or his kicks, people focused more on KD’s ashy skin. He was trolled a lot for the same.

No way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG https://t.co/Llv9S8qOxf — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 23, 2021

Bro KD…PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs dawg @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/mlCmB2Vozv — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 23, 2021

he really a snake lmao pic.twitter.com/EUJTSpJV2D — ⚡️ (@BarnDaddy1) November 23, 2021

If he pull his sock up too fast you gon more sparks fly than Tokyo Drift — Don (@DonsSZN) November 23, 2021

So this is why he’s so ashy, sorry, salty! 🤣 https://t.co/8NFf9zaqiX — Philip Mwaniki (@Mwanikih) November 23, 2021

Kevin Durant loses his cool, calls out people

KD isn’t the kind of person to sit quietly while he’s being trolled. Known for having a plethora of burners, KD chose to stick to his main account to fire back at the trolls tonight.

I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 23, 2021

Well, it is true. Durant can call any of us out for being broke, considering the amount of wealth he has amassed. The best part is, he hasn’t only relied on his basketball earnings, but has made smart investments all along his career.

At this point, one can hope that KD just chose to neglect his skincare, and it’s not a sign of something more serious.