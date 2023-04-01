“I’m Already Playing, My Name Is Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Greek Freak to Win 3rd MVP By Sharing Old Interview on Instagram

As we reach the final few games before the conclusion of the 2022-2023 regular season, the MVP race has never been more competitive. With the Bucks, the Celtics, the Nuggets, and the Sixers holding on to the best records in the league, respectively, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid are the frontrunners to lift the inaugural Michael Jordan Trophy.

While The Joker has now surpassed JoJo as the #1 ranked player on NBA.com’s latest MVP Ladder, Shaquille O’Neal has made up his mind on who his pick for the prestigious trophy is going to be.

Endorsing the Greek Freak to win the 2023 MVP honours, the former Los Angeles Lakers legend shared a reel on his Instagram story that contained a clip from an old interview where O’Neal lauded Antetokounmpo.

“I am playing today. My name is Greek Freak”: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Back in early 2020, the Big Aristotle made an appearance on ESPN. During the interview, he spoke about the “decline of the Big Man in the NBA”. While hating on centers for their 3-point shooting and decreased physicality, the Hall Of Famer lauded merely the Bucks leader.

Addressing the fact that he would be like Giannis if he played in today’s game, Shaq commended the 2-time MVP:

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Oh Shaq couldn’t play today.’ But you’re not paying attention. I am playing today. My name is Greek Freak.

I play just like Greek Freak – take it off the glass, high-percentage shots. I would actually love to play in this game. It’s less physical. I will bring a little bit more physicality, I will bring my length… and I’ll be Greek Freak. So before you say Shaq can’t play in this era today, I’m already playing. My name is Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

For somebody who hates the modern big man with a passion, complementing Antetokounmpo is a huge deal, to say the least.

Giannis’ stats from the 2022-2023 season

Sitting first in the East with 55 wins, holding onto the best record in the entire association, Giannis’ contributions are a huge reason behind the team’s success.

Having suited up for 61 games this season, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year has dominated both ends of the floor. Playing just north of the 32 minutes per game-mark, the 2021 Finals MVP got selected for his 7th All-Star Game.

Shooting the ball at an incredible 55% from the field, the 7-footer has been lodging 31.1/11.8/5.6 per game.

Apart from getting selected to yet another All-NBA First Team, there is a huge possibility that the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team Member adds a 3rd MVP award to his trophy cabinet.