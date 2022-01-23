Basketball

“I’m at the Garden, I won, I’m doing the interview with y’all, and my people are right there! You can’t make that up!!”: Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado thanks Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram for gifting him 20 MSG tickets

"I'm at the Garden, I won, I'm doing the interview with y'all, and my people are right there! You can't make that up!!": Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado thanks Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram for gifting him 20 MSG tickets
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LeBron James surprises his mother with a luxury SUV ahead of her 54th birthday": The NBA superstar's relationship with Gloria James signifies the mother-son bond
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'm at the Garden, I won, I'm doing the interview with y'all, and my people are right there! You can't make that up!!": Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado thanks Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram for gifting him 20 MSG tickets
“I’m at the Garden, I won, I’m doing the interview with y’all, and my people are right there! You can’t make that up!!”: Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado thanks Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram for gifting him 20 MSG tickets

Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart made the day for their rookie teammate Jose Alvarado, and…