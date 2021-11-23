“I’m back Hookah Doncic!!”: Assistant coach Jared Dudley trolls Luka Doncic for the Mavericks superstar’s offseason shape during his injury-enforced absence

Dallas Mavericks did not do well in adding new players during the off-season but they might have hit a jackpot by getting Jared Dudley as their Assistant Coach.

Jared Dudley is the kind of guy every NBA team would want in their locker room. From being a mentor to rookies and young players in the team to maintaining the team’s rapport, keep a vet like Dudley, and your team’s leader or management would not have to bother about those things.

And the absence of a veteran like these in a locker room leads to a team that lacks leadership. That’s why guys like him and Udonis Haslem are more important to a team than a younger player who could get their veteran’s minimum salary and contribute more in games and practices.

Dudley thrived in his mentorship role during his 1st season with the Lakers and contributed in developing strong team chemistry during a tough year for the franchise both on and off the court.

Tough both in the sense that they had some young guys like Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso who played a significant role in Lakers winning the Championship and also that they had to do it in the Bubble, staying away from their family and friends for months die to COVID 19.

Dudley’s presence as an outspoken leader in the locker room for the Lakers proved crucial in their championship run. Veterans like LeBron, Howard, Rondo, and others kept their focus on performance and conditioning. That’s what the Lakers are missing this season.

Jared Dudley and his presence in the locker room might make Mavericks players click

The Dallas Mavericks might thrive off Jared’s presence in the days to come. While he has moved from a veteran to an assistant coaching role, his bigger-than-life personality still pops up every now and then in keeping the team’s environment light and humorous.

It looks like the Vet took the court for the first time in a Mavs practice session. He joked about his shape being the same as Luka Doncic’s shape during this off-season.

The #hookahluka came up when the European sensation was enjoying his off-season in Greece. And soon it became a trend on the internet.

While Mavericks’ 22-year old All-Star looks like a light-headed guy who is always smiling, he has a reputation for going off on referees and even his coaches. There’s no question he must be hard on his teammates as well.

Jared’s presence in and around Luka will not only help him be a better teammate but also help the new head coach Jason Kidd to maintain a good team rapport.

Hopefully, Dudley will help players other than Doncic, in developing a sense of responsibility which will help the Mavs get past the first round this time. They cannot totally rely on their MVP to drag them in every Playoffs, they must learn to play more as a team. As of now, Mavs in their last 3 outings have lost all the games in Luka’s absence.