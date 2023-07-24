“I’m DooDoo, He’s S**t”: Michael Jordan’s Combined 36 Percent Against Heat In 1997 With Scottie Pippen Had Him Hilariously Disappointed In Himself

Michael Jordan has often been associated with words like “psycho,” “assassin,” and “competitive.” He was never considered a fun guy, but upon reviewing archived videos of his playing years, it becomes evident that he did have a fun side. Despite his reputation for being mean and aggressive, he found humor in various situations, as seen when he roasted himself and his teammate Scottie Pippen after a rough night against the Miami Heat in the 1997 playoffs.

Despite his hyper-competitive nature, Jordan managed to derive joy from winning in all aspects of life. He even engaged in high-stakes gambling with well-paid players, but on one occasion, he decided to play with lower-paid players like John Paxson and Will Perdue, stating that he wanted all their money in his pocket.

Michael Jordan says he is DooDoo and Pippen a sh** after horrible game against Miami Heat

In the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2 saw an unusual occurrence as Michael Jordan, known for his outstanding playoff performances, had one of his worst games against the Miami Heat. The match turned out to be a low-scoring affair for both teams, with neither team managing to surpass 80 points after four quarters. In the end, the Bulls secured a 75-68 victory.

Surprisingly, none of the players on either team delivered All-Star-level performances. After the game, Jordan candidly remarked on his own subpar performance, humorously referring to it as “DooDoo,” while also acknowledging Scottie Pippen’s as “sh**.”

“It was an ugly game for us. Nobody shot the ball well and we have already gave ourselves names in locker room,” Pippen commented. To which Michael hilariously added, “I’m DooDoo, he is sh**.”

In the game, MJ scored 23 points during his 43 minutes on the court. Despite shooting below 27% from the field, his teammate Pippen managed to score the same number of points, shooting just over 42% of his total shots. Interestingly, both MJ and Pip had a positive efficiency rating.

Once great teammates and friends, Jordan and Pippen don’t like each other anymore

Regrettably, two former legendary teammates and once close friends have grown apart. After the release of “The Last Dance” on Netflix, reports indicated that Pippen expressed dissatisfaction with how the documentary portrayed him. Prior to their estranged relationship, Pippen held Jordan in high esteem, considering him the best. However, in recent times, Pippen has expressed negative views about Jordan, claiming he was a poor player who couldn’t achieve success without his help.

Adding further complexity to their relationship is the involvement of Jordan’s younger son Marcus, who is currently dating Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, drawing significant media attention.