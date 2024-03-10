LeBron James Stats vs Timberwolves: Lakers Star’s Record vs Anthony Edwards and Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the injury-riddled Minnesota Timberwolves in a pivotal Western Conference showdown. While LeBron James is listed as ‘Questionable’, that hasn’t stopped the all-time leading scorer from showing up consistently. However, HC Darvin Ham gave the King a much-needed rest in the last game against the Bucks. But his presence will be crucial in the next game, if the purple and gold aim to survive the fight against one of the top two teams of the WC, currently. So, what do LeBron James’ stats against the Timberwolves point to?

Advertisement

In 41 games against the Timberwolves, James has collected 25.9 points, 8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Meanwhile, as a Lakers forward, LBJ has put up 24.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in the 12 contests against the Wolves.

He has shot 47.8% from the floor and has made 2.3 triples, per game, on 36% shooting from deep. As a Laker, he achieved his career-high in points and assists during the same game against the Wolves. On December 8, 2019, James piled up 32 points and 13 assists in a 142-125 Lakers win against the Wolves.

Advertisement

In terms of career-high in rebounds as a Laker, during a 112-104 win on February 16, 2021, LBJ collected 13 rebounds in addition to 30 points and 7 assists. As a Laker, King James has won 7 out of 12 games against the Timberwolves. This record points to the dwindling fortunes of his franchise in the regular season and also indicates the rise of Wolves under Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns.

LeBron James has his work cut out

In the 2023-24 season, James has squared off against the Wolves just once thus far. During the game on December 30, 2023, he nabbed 26 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in a 106-108 loss. While the Lakers have not seemed to be in the best shape this season, the forward has continued to be elite in his 21st season.

During the 2023-24 season, in 56 games, James has stacked 25.3 points, 8 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He has shot 52.8% from the field and connected on 2.2 triples per game on 40.5% shooting from deep.

Therefore, most analysts and fans alike aren’t pinning the blame for the Lakers’ woes on the 39-year-old athlete. With 35 wins and 30 losses, the Lakeshow is staring at yet another Play-in tournament berth and will need something special to make it to the top six for automatic qualification to the Playoffs.

The Lakers defense has been woeful lately and it has lost its zip considerably compared to earlier in the season. With the postseason nearing, it will be interesting to watch the adjustments the Lakers make to improve their defensive production.