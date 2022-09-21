“LeBron James, Would You Be A Good Player Or One Of The Greatest?”: Maverick Carter Shared how Nike Landed The King, Despite Paying $28 Million Less Than Reebok

CEO of Springhill Company, Maverick Carter recalled how Nike sealed the pitch for LeBron James, despite paying considerably less than Reebok

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in world sports history. The Kid from Akron made his name early on, even before his senior year of high school. All of LeBron’s senior year games were nationally televised and were available in a Pay-Per-View format.

Seeing the potential, many dubbed LBJ as the next Michael Jordan. His high school games used to be sold out and had to be conducted in a college gym instead of his high school gym. This made all the sneaker brands interested in signing him. However, the ones who could afford him were Nike, Adidas, and Reebok.

LeBron was still in his senior year, and the NBA Draft was weeks away, when the shoe brands started chasing him. Reebok initially offered $100 Million, with a $10 Million signing bonus. Adidas undersold the offer, and lost out immediately. Nike, on the other hand, offered $70 Million, which was pushed to $87 Million. LBJ took the Nike deal, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Maverick Carter reveals what led to Nike securing LeBron James

For their pitch to LeBron, Nike picked up LBJ, his mom Gloria, Maverick Carter, and a few others on a private jet and flew them to the headquarters in Oregon. It was a massive pitch, which included some 100 employees; however, their number was low, at $70 Million.

Carter talked about the same and shared what Nike said that convinced LBJ.

“It’s a very simple question I’m going to ask you. The question is, how good do you think you’re going to be? Will you be a really good player? Will you be an All-Star level player? Or do you think you have a chance to be like the greatest or one of the greatest ever to play? LeBron goes, ‘Why does that matter?'”

“If you believe you’re going to be one of the greatest or great, then 30 Million today actually means nothing, because we’re going to help you build a business. Those 30 million would be like peanuts to you. But if you don’t believe that you’re going to be an all-time great, go get that $30 Million now, it’ll matter to you.”

That confidence behind Nike’s pitch, and the idea that they’d help him create a business is what drew LeBron to leave $28 Million and go for Nike. Now, he has a lifetime deal with them worth over $1 Billion, and his own LeBron James Innovation Center.

A risk back then paid off big time for the King.

