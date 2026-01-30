“Caught His A** Off Guard”: Gilbert Arenas Explains LeBron James’ Emotional Reaction to Cleveland Tribute

LeBron James traveled to Cleveland earlier this week to face the Cavaliers in what may very well have been his final game in front of the fans who cheered him on when he first entered the league. It was an emotional night, and the Cavaliers organization clearly understood the moment’s significance, which is why they played a tribute video for James. The gesture visibly moved him to tears.

Speaking about the moment on his podcast, Gilbert Arenas explained that James did not fully realize what was about to happen. That view ran contrary to what many people initially believed and later speculated about in the aftermath.

The 2025/26 season could be James’ final year in the NBA. ESPN also reported tension between James and the Lakers organization, fueling rumors that he could leave Los Angeles if he continues playing beyond this season, potentially even returning to Cleveland. However, Arenas believes James’ emotional reaction had nothing to do with those circumstances.

LeBron was brought to tears watching his tribute video for his return to Cleveland

“We have never seen him get praised like that,” Arenas shared on Gil’s Arena. “We’re talking about a guy who’s been talked about in a negative way basically since he’s come into the league.”

James has faced a great deal of criticism ever since entering the NBA at just 19 years old. He has consistently found ways to overcome it. Still, fans have continued to detract from his career accomplishments, particularly when comparing him to Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

In Cleveland, James finally received his flowers in real time from a fanbase that once ostracized him. “He’s in real time getting his flowers. When he left, they burned his jersey. He came back, they won a championship. Now, because the crowd says, ‘This might be your final year, let us show you the love that you deserve.’ They gave it to him,” Arenas added.

Gilbert Arenas speaking on Lebron getting emotional during the tribute video vs Cleveland "We have never seen him get praised like that. In this generation of negativity. We are talking about a guy who is been talked about in a negative way basically since he came into the…

This led the former NBA guard to conclude that LeBron wasn’t expecting the shower of appreciation, which led to the emotional moment. “He was not expecting that. He’s hearing his whole body of work being cheered for in real time, and it looked like it caught his a** off guard,” Arenas added.

Maybe it was just an unexpected emotional moment that James will move past. But it seemingly threw him off his game. The King finished with just 11 points on 3-10 shooting with 6 turnovers, and LA lost to Cleveland by 30.

LeBron will more than likely remain with the Lakers through the end of the season. But fans always like to read into things like this. That’s why Arenas took the time to clear the air and explain the moment in full.