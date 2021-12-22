Basketball

“I’m f*****g tired of the Golden State Warriors and their fans”: Austin Rivers goes in on Dub Nation for their treatment of Andrew Wiggins with NSFW rant

Austin Rivers goes in on Dub Nation for their treatment of Andrew Wiggins with NSFW rant
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving had a workout that was on some Kobe s**t": Quentin Richardson reveals fascinating details about the Nets star's workout routine amid his Covid troubles
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Austin Rivers goes in on Dub Nation for their treatment of Andrew Wiggins with NSFW rant
“I’m f*****g tired of the Golden State Warriors and their fans”: Austin Rivers goes in on Dub Nation for their treatment of Andrew Wiggins with NSFW rant

Nuggets’ Austin Rivers calls out Dub Nation who had pushed for an Andrew Wiggins trade…