“I’m f*****g tired of the Golden State Warriors and their fans”: Austin Rivers goes in on Dub Nation for their treatment of Andrew Wiggins with NSFW rant

Nuggets’ Austin Rivers calls out Dub Nation who had pushed for an Andrew Wiggins trade in the offseason but have since reversed course.

The Golden State Warriors are back to the top of the league, after spending a few seasons as the bottom feeders. They currently sit with an impressive 25-6 record, which puts them right behind the Phoenix Suns.

Apart from the usual Stephen Curry magic, one of the reasons for the Warriors’ resurgence this season is the improved performance of forward Andrew Wiggins. The former No 1 pick is currently averaging 18.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

His impressive displays on the court have made him a bit of a fan favourite among Dub Nation. However, this wasn’t always the case. Just this offseason, many Warriors fans were calling for him to be shipped off as part of a trade.

Nuggets’ guard Austin Rivers recently went on social media and had some words for the Warriors faithful for their treatment of Andrew Wiggins when he was underwhelming for them. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “Stephen Curry, this is all your fault!”: Steve Kerr illustrates the Warriors legend’s impact on the NBA and basketball by citing how 10-year-olds now only shoot 3-pointers in pickup

Austin Rivers blasts Warriors fans in NSFW rant on social media.

Nuggets’ guard Austin Rivers’s career in the NBA has been intertwined with that of the Golden State Warriors. Rivers was on the LA Clippers from 2014 through 2018 that battled the Warriors constantly. Furthermore, he was part of the Houston Rockets team in 2019 that the Warriors in the Conference Finals.

As a result, Austin Rivers is not the biggest fan of the Warriors including their fans. Recently, he went on social media and had some harsh comments for their fans for showing a liking for Andrew Wiggins now after asking for him to get traded in the offseason. He goes on to say –

“Golden State looks very solid right now. I hate to see it. I don’t like it one bit. I’m tired of that fu***ng team… they got a good mix of young talent, good vets.”

“A lot of you Warriors fans was off Wiggins when he first signed with the Warriors, keep it 100. Last year ya’ll was talking about ‘trade him, this and that’ now everybody is talking all highly. Come on now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

That’s harsh, yet true. However, at the time, it seemed like the right thing to do as there were potential superstars available. Fast forward a few months, it seems like the 26-year-old has found himself a home with the Warriors. Moreover, it seems like he is enjoying his basketball.

Also Read: “I’m happy that Michael Jordan made the right decision”: Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, and Larry Brown react to the Bulls superstar’s return from baseball

Austin Rivers and the Nuggets are set to face the Warriors on the 28th of December at the Chase Center. Expect Dub Nation to make their feelings on Rivers known once he steps on the court for the Nuggets that day.