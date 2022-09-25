“I’m Getting in the Playoffs, You Gonna Have to Beat Us!”: Stephen Curry Hilariously Chooses Between Making the Playoffs or LeBron James Winning His 5th Ring

Warriors’ Stephen Curry looks better than ever as he prepares to kick off the season and defend their championship

The Golden State Warriors are the current NBA Champions, and they’d like it to stay that way. After making it to five Finals in a row, they went through a rough patch, and it was a terrible time for the team. First, Klay Thompson suffered back-to-back career-ending ACL and Achilles injuries. Then, Stephen Curry broke his hand, injured his tailbone, and sprained his knee.

However, the only thing that kept them going through it all was knowing the Dubs would be hard to contain once the core was back. And that was the truth. Come 2022 Playoffs, the Warriors had their Big 3 back for the first time correctly. They were rampant and finished the playoffs with a 16-6 run.

Stephen Curry led the way and got Dubs past the finish line. He picked up his 4th Championship and his first-ever Finals MVP. Curry, however, hasn’t been wasting time. Soon after winning the ring, he was back on the grind, preparing for the upcoming season.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Is The Rarest Of Rare!”: Warriors’ GM Bob Myers Heaps Praises For The 2022 NBA Finals MVP

Stephen Curry chooses between LeBron James’ 5th ring or making the Playoffs

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of the greatest players of this current generation. LeBron James has a stellar resume that needs no introduction, and the same goes for Steph. Both of them have 4 Championships to their name, which made this question put forth by Ashley Nicole Moss even more fun.

During Steph’s interview with Sports Illustrated, where he was promoting his children’s book, ‘I have a Superpower’, Steph played a game of This or That. There, Ashley asked him,

“Would you rather miss the playoffs next year or watch your buddy LeBron win his 5th ring?”

The recently crowned Finals MVP thought about it for a second, and said,

“Oh, I love these. No, no, no. I’m getting in the playoffs, you gonna have to beat us, so I’m rocking with that.”

I guess friendship is important, but for the Chef, winning rings comes foremost. Once you get that taste of winning, there is no going back, and no one knows it better than Steph.

Also Read: Stephen Curry beat LeBron James by a whopping $700,000 in battle of insane fanfare