Stephen Curry beat LeBron James by a whopping $700,000 in battle of insane fanfare

Stephen Curry beat LeBron James in a battle yet again, this one just being off the court

For a few years in the past, Stephen Curry had morphed himself into the stuff of LeBron James’s nightmares.

As soon as this man mad his grand, dramatic return to Cleveland, the Warriors suddenly pop up in the NBA finals on a fairy tale run. And just as Bron and his crew start to get going, co-stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love get injured, before Steph takes the championship from under him.

Then in 2016, LeBron James came prepared, no co-star got injured, and heck, Curry was playing on a knee that was at 50%, at best. Of course, they won. But the 6’3” assassin wasn’t having it. And as you know now, the Warriors then went on to drive LeBron right out of Cleveland.

With all this in mind, while the King certainly respects Stephen Curry, he must desperately want a win. So, when his rookie card sold for a whopping $5.2 million, he must’ve thought he was pretty safe on that mountain top.

But, as the title suggests, it really wasn’t for very long.

Also Read: “In 7-years LeBron James will be eligible for pension and not get it”: Kendrick Perkins gives his list of top 5 players

Stephen Curry stole LeBron James’s precious rookie card crown from him

Now, we could beat around the bush so much more, talk about this and that, and so on.

But what’s the point in all that, when we can just show you what we’ve been hyping up for so long?

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

$5.9 million. That is crazy.

That is a not-so-small fortune right there. And on a trading card too? Wow.

For LeBron James though, more than a fortune, it’s probably the feeling to have lost for the umpteenth time, to the greatest shooter of all time.

Seriously, this man just can’t catch a break.

Also Read: Boston Celtics starter snitched on Ime Udoka’s alleged relationship with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch; per Nia Long’s camp