“Kevin Durant has 44% of the vote, but Stephen Curry is at 13%”: LeBron James finishes second in poll for ‘Best NBA player’ among 118 retired NBA veterans

According to some former NBA players, Kevin Durant is the best player in the league now. Let’s find out who the real experts believe is the best?

In sports media, there are some real experts and then there are experts who get paid the most by the big media companies for just putting their absurd clickbaity takes. They are also responsible for crowning the most important awards in the NBA.

These days more and more former athletes are coming up to take these roles, and they are calling out the absurdities of the top paid analysts like Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless. Who else can give us the best picture of the game and its whereabouts as is, than former NBA players?

The Athletic surveyed 118 former NBA players before the start of the 2021-22 season and asked them various questions about today’s game. Who is the best player in the NBA right now? Which current player would you want to take a shot with the game on the line? These were some of the questions they were asked.

Kevin Durant is the Best Player in the NBA: Former players

While the other categories of questions had close gaps between the answers, these two questions had a rather clear winner. Kevin Durant topped both, winning at least 44% votes in each.

According to 44.2 percent of former players, the Slim Reaper is the best player in the NBA. Whereas just 31.6 percent think LeBron James is the best. That’s no knock on the 37-year-old who is still going strong in the 19th year. But KD is playing some otherworldly basketball. The 4-time scoring champ is averaging close to a 30-point game to lead the league in scoring.

Durant also is the first choice of 48.9 percent of former players to take the last shot with the game on the line. Even though he missed a famous last shot against the Bucks, which had almost every Bucks fan’s heart in their mouths, Durant is a career 49-38-88 shooter.

The 11-time All-Star was the go-to finisher for the Warriors, who won back-to-back championships against LeBron’s Cleveland. KD won the Finals MVP both those years.

That Warriors team also had Stephen Curry, who was happy to let KD do the job when they were teammates. The freshly official best shooter of the league got the second-highest vote in this category, with 33.2 percent of people going with The Chef for the last shot.

These two questions pretty much sum up who is the best player in the league. Let Stephen A Smith believe Curry’s up to challenge Michael Jordan, when he is not even close to Kevin Durant, according to the real experts.