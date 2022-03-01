“The Los Angeles Lakers will pull off the impossible!”: Metta World Peace still believes LeBron James and co. can pull a surprise this season

Former Laker Metta World Peace, a.k.a, Ron Artest, still has faith in LeBron James and co, expects them to pull off a surprise

To say the Los Angeles Lakers are underperforming this season would be an understatement. After assembling a roster capable of taking the entire league on, the Lakers can’t even manage their own personnel. They are 9th in the West, with a 27-33 record. The Lakers have failed to create a synergy among its roster. This is clearly showing every time they take the court.

At this point, everyone has given up on the Lakers. Why wouldn’t they? After the performance the Lakers put up against the Pelicans, even Shannon Sharpe, a long-time LeBron James supporter, gave up on the team. However, there is one person who still hasnt given up on the Lakers. Former Laker Metta World Peace still has hope that LeBron James and co can pull off a miracle. He made the same known with a tweet.

I still think @Lakers will pull off the impossible. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) February 28, 2022

Metta World Peace and his relation with the Lakers

Ron Artest was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1999. He played for 2 and a half years with them, before getting traded to the Indiana Pacers. While with the Bulls, Artest earned himself an All-NBA Rookie second team selection. With the Pacers, Artest found his stride. Till the infamous brawl with Ben Wallace, Artest was putting up the best numbers of his career. In the subsequent season, he demanded a trade.

Artest found himself with the Kings in the January of 2006. He played for the remainder of the 2005-06 season with them, and two more seasons. He then played one season with the Rockets, before finally signing with the Lakers in 2009-10. By the time Artest joined the Lakers, his best years were behind him. However, he won his only NBA Championship with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Artest changed his legal name to Metta World Peace in 2011. Metta played 6 of his final 7 years in the league with the Lakers, and retired a Laker. He has immense love for the franchise, and seeing him support them after everything this season, just amplifies the emotion.