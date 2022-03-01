Basketball

“The Los Angeles Lakers will pull off the impossible!”: Metta World Peace still believes LeBron James and co. can pull a surprise this season

"The Los Angeles Lakers will pull off the impossible!": Metta World Peace still believes LeBron James and co. can pull a surprise this season
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant is close to a return": Steve Nash reveals exactly when the two-time Finals MVP will return to NBA action
Next Article
"Ben Simmons will not play this week": Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash says the 3x All-Star's season debut is up in the air due to back soreness
NBA Latest Post
"Oakley stop it with ‘Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t dominate in the 80s'!! He'd be dunkin’ on everyone": Isiah Thomas puts Knicks legend in his place for his take on the Bucks MVP
“Oakley stop it with ‘Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t dominate in the 80s’!! He’d be dunkin’ on everyone”: Isiah Thomas puts Knicks legend in his place for his take on the Bucks MVP

Isiah Thomas has joined in to discuss whether Giannis Antetokounmpo could be as good in…